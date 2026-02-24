Applebee’s Offers New $6 Cocktails and $4 Mocktail for St. Patrick’s Day

Applebee’s is raising a glass to 25 years of its iconic Mucho Cocktails with the launch of Mucho Madness, a limited-time celebration featuring two new $6 cocktails and a $4 mocktail arriving just in time for St. Patrick’s Day 2026.

What Is Applebee’s Mucho Madness Celebration?

Mucho Madness marks a milestone moment for Applebee’s, celebrating a quarter century of serving premium, flavor-packed cocktails in the brand’s signature oversized Mucho glass. Since launching the Mucho Cocktails program 25 years ago, Applebee’s has built a reputation for delivering creative, affordable drink specials to neighborhoods across the country. The 2026 Mucho Madness event continues that tradition with a St. Patrick’s Day theme that blends Irish-inspired flavors with tropical and Southern influences.

New $6 Emerald Escape Cocktail at Applebee’s

The Emerald Escape is a festive fusion of Irish luck and island vibes designed to capture the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. This tropical cocktail combines Jameson Irish Whiskey and Malibu Coconut Rum with melon liqueur, blue raspberry, pineapple juice, and lime. Served in the signature Mucho glass with a gold sugar rim, the Emerald Escape delivers a vibrant green color and a layered flavor profile that balances whiskey warmth with refreshing tropical notes. The cocktail is priced at $6 for a limited time at participating locations.

New $6 Pricklycane Cocktail at Applebee’s

The Pricklycane puts a fruity twist on a classic New Orleans hurricane cocktail. Built with Bacardi Superior Rum, premium lemon sour, prickly pear, orange juice, and pineapple juice, this drink brings bold, tangy flavors together in a colorful presentation. Like the Emerald Escape, the Pricklycane is served in the Mucho glass with a gold sugar rim and is available for $6 during the Mucho Madness promotion.

New $4 Parade Punch Mocktail for Non-Alcoholic Drinkers

Guests looking for a non-alcoholic option can enjoy the Parade Punch Mocktail for just $4. This alcohol-free drink features a festive blend of pineapple, prickly pear, blue raspberry, premium lemon sour, and bubbly lemon lime soda. The combination creates a mesmerizing ombré effect that transitions from green to purple in the glass. The Parade Punch is garnished with a gold sugar dusted lemon, giving it the same celebratory presentation as its cocktail counterparts.

Vibe Drop Upgrades With Premium Spirits

Guests can take their Mucho Madness cocktails to the next level with a Vibe Drop upgrade featuring premium pours. Upgrade options include:

Patrón Silver tequila

Don Julio Reposado tequila

Grey Goose vodka

Woodford Reserve bourbon

The Vibe Drop add-on allows guests to customize their Emerald Escape or Pricklycane with a top-shelf spirit of their choice for an additional charge.

25 Years of Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails have been a staple of the brand’s bar program for a quarter century. Nate Grover, executive director of bar and beverage at Applebee’s, highlighted the legacy of the program, noting that Applebee’s has proudly served a variety of premium spirits packed with flavor and playful garnishes in its signature Mucho glass to neighborhoods nationwide for 25 years. The Mucho Cocktails program continues to deliver variety and value to guests, and Mucho Madness invites everyone to join the party and toast to 25 years of Mucho magic.

How to Order Applebee’s Mucho Madness Drinks

The Mucho Madness cocktails and mocktail are available for dine-in at participating Applebee’s restaurants. Guests can find their nearest location by visiting Applebees.com/restaurants. For food orders, Applebee’s To Go and delivery options are available through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app on iOS and Google. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase alcoholic beverages, and drink availability is dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Tax and gratuity are excluded from listed prices, and participation may vary by location while supplies last.

Source: Applebee’s

