



The Williamson County Election is announcing a county-wide effort to recruit poll officials for the upcoming August 6th and November 3rd elections.

BE PATRIOTIC…….BE A POLL OFFICIAL is an effort to mobilize the residents of our county to engage in a volunteer spirit and serve at 25 Convenient Vote Center locations on Election Day or on our Absentee Counting Board for the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission utilizes approximately 400 poll officials to serve across the county at the various voting sites. “The citizens of Williamson County consistently rank as having the highest voter participation of any county in the state and now we need those same voters to step up and help out,” said Chad Gray, Administrator of Elections. “If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher or someone who is looking for temporary work or any other person or member of an organization who would like to serve, we need your assistance.”

In cooperation with the Tennessee Division of Elections and with assistance from the Tennessee Emergency Management agency, plans are in place to ensure that poll workers have a safe and a healthy work environment with an abundance of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other measures related to sanitization and social distancing.

The Election Commission will provide training for any new poll official before the election including some online training options.

“Poll officials are extremely important in ensuring Tennessee elections are fair, accurate, and efficient. By working as a poll official you will make a positive impact on the Election process,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

WHAT ARE THE RESPONSIBILITIES OF A POLL WORKER?

Poll workers conduct assigned duties at a polling site on Election Day (and early voting). Duties can include processing voters, monitoring the voting equipment, or may include a greeter who assists with answering questions and directing voters to the voting areas.

WHAT ARE THE HOURS OF WORK?

Polling places on Election Day are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting hours vary based on the type of election.

ARE POLL WORKERS PAID OR VOLUNTEER?

Poll workers are compensated for their service and for completing or attending a training session. Compensation is approximately $150.00

WHAT ARE THE QUALIFICATIONS TO BE A POLL WORKER?

To be a poll worker, a person must:

• Be able to read and write in the English language

• Not be a candidate

• Be 16 years of age or older

• Not work directly under the supervision of a county or municipal elected official who is on the ballot

• Not be a close relative of a candidate. Close relatives are defined as the spouse, parent, father-in-law, mother-in-law, child, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandparent, grandchild, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece of a candidate on the ballot or a write-in candidate.

HOW DO I BECOME A POLL WORKER?

If you are interested in becoming a poll official, you should visit our website at http://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/1714/Poll-Worker-Information

Poll officials are appointed at the county level by the Election Commission and those selected will be notified by a letter at the appropriate time.



