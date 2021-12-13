National Weather Service Reports 7 Tornadoes Struck Middle TN Friday and Saturday

The National Weather Service (NWS) released storm survey information on the tornado event on December 10-11, 2021.

As of Sunday evening (December 12), NWS Nashville reports 7 confirmed tornadoes in Middle Tennessee on December 10 and 11th. Additional surveys will be conducted Monday and Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of the tornado event:

Stewart County

RATING: EF2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 22 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 1215 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 1

START DATE: 12/10/2021

START TIME: 11:54 PM CST

START LOCATION: 3.5 MILES WEST OF THE LAND BETWEEN THE

LAKES AT THE TENNESSEE RIVER / STEWART COUNTY

START LAT/LON: 36.5136 / -88.02799

END DATE: 12/10/2021

END TIME: 11:59 PM CST

END LOCATION: FT. CAMBELL ARMY BASE / STEWART COUNTY / TN

SURVEY SUMMARY:

This will most likely be a continuation of a tornado from Mississippi that moved through the NW corner of Stewart County and into Southern Kentucky. This tornado crossed the Tennessee River west of Land Between the Lakes and did massive tree damage to heavily wooded areas uprooting thousands of trees along its path. The tornado crossed a well constructed single-family brick home new Bear Creek where it took off the roof and top story. It then continued to travel northeast where it passed Indian Branch and Morgan Branch where it continued to uproot trees and destroyed some farm out buildings and lifting the roots off of some single and doublewide mobile homes. Completely flattening some barns and single wide structures. The most widespread and worst damage inm Stewart County was between Indian Branch and Morgan Branch, south of Bumpus Mills. The tornado then continued Northeast onto Ft. Campbell Army Base and most likely into Christian County, KY.

Dickson

RATING: EF2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 135 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 8.34 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 500.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 2

START DATE: 12/11/2021

START TIME: 02:43 AM CST

START LOCATION: 6 SSW DICKSON / DICKSON COUNTY / TN

END DATE: 12/11/2021

END TIME: 02:51 AM CST

END LOCATION: BURNS / DICKSON COUNTY / TN

SURVEY SUMMARY:

Tornado damage started just north of I-40 near mile marker 166 along Piney Road where trees and branches broken and snapped at the trunk further northeast on N Mount Sinai Road. On Murrell Road, more trees were damaged but homes were damaged as well with a few shifted off their foundations, extensive roof damage and some exterior walls collapsed. More tree damage was seen on Lena Road and roof damage to homes on Stephen Street and Ridgecrest Drive. Further east along Printwood Drive, a few wood electric poles were snapped before the tornado dissipated near Burns with additional tree damage in that area.

Kingston Springs

RATING: EF2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 125 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 10.5 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 400.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 1

START DATE: 12/11/2021

START TIME: 02:56 AM CST

START LOCATION: 1 E WHITE BLUFF / DICKSON COUNTY / TN

END DATE: 12/11/2021

END TIME: 03:07 AM CST

END LOCATION: 4 NNE PEGRAM / CHEATHAM COUNTY / TN

SURVEY SUMMARY:

The tornado touched down near Highway 70 between White Bluff and Kingston Springs and continued east-northeast where it produced roof damage to a few homes. While staying north of Highway 70, there was damage to homes on Sneed Road where roof sections were removed and had several trees snapped. Several more homes and trees were damaged along Highway 70 including a few businesses with mainly roof damage. A barn had its walls collapse between Old Butterworth Road and Cedar Hill Road. Some electrical poles were damaged on Cedar Hill Road before the tornado moved further northeast, damaging more trees and dissipating before the Davidson County line. OLD BUTTERWORTH ROAD AND CEDAR HILL

ROAD.

Humphreys

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 12.2 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 250.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 12/11/2021

START TIME: 02:15 AM CST

START LOCATION: 6 WNW LOBELVILLE / PERRY COUNTY / TN

END DATE: 12/11/2021

END TIME: 02:26 AM CST

END LOCATION: 11 NNE LOBELVILLE / HICKMAN COUNTY / TN

SURVEY SUMMARY:

Damage from this tornado started in northern Perry County with some uprooted trees along Crooked Creek Road. An overturned RV and roof was torn off a barn along Highway 13 in Humphreys County as the tornado moved northeast and uprooted, as well as, snapped trees just north of I-40 near Mile Marker 146. More trees were uprooted further northeast of that location before dissipating just before the Hickman County line.

Burns

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 5.3 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 175.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 12/11/2021

START TIME: 02:49 AM CST

START LOCATION: 2 SSE BURNS / DICKSON COUNTY / TN

END DATE: 12/11/2021

END TIME: 02:54 AM CST

END LOCATION: 3 SSW WHITE BLUFF / DICKSON COUNTY / TN

SURVEY SUMMARY:

This tornado developed just southeast of the Dickson EF2 tornado north of I-40 near mile marker 175. Damage was seen on Garton Road where there were large branches broken off trees. The tornado continued northeast where more uprooted trees were seen along Highway 96 and Beech Grove Way. More branches were broken further to the northeast and east along JC Brown Road, Johnny Hall Road and Bakers Work Road before ending near Bakers Work Road.

Hickman

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 4.66 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 12/11/2021

START TIME: 02:34 AM CST

START LOCATION: 12 NW CENTERVILLE / HICKMAN COUNTY / TN

END DATE: 12/11/2021

END TIME: 02:38 AM CST

END LOCATION: 10 SW DICKSON / HICKMAN COUNTY / TN

SURVEY SUMMARY:

This tornado touched down just west of I-40 near Mile Marker 157 where trees were damaged and uprooted. The tornado continued northeastward on the east side of I-40 before dissipating between I-40 and Highway 48.

Mt Juliet

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 7.6 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 12/11/2021

START TIME: 03:31 AM CST

START LOCATION: 5 WNW RURAL HILL / DAVIDSON COUNTY / TN

END DATE: 12/11/2021

END TIME: 03:39 AM CST

END LOCATION: 2 N MOUNT JULIET / WILSON COUNTY / TN

SURVEY SUMMARY:

This EF1 Tornado touched down on the east side of Percy Priest Lake near Cooks Landing Court and Stewarts Ferry Pike in Davidson County and moved north-northeast generally along New Hope Road. Many trees were uprooted with EF0 roof and siding damage to several homes in Davidson County. The tornado strengthened to EF1 and turned more northeastward as it crossed into Wilson County, causing minor to moderate damage to numerous homes in the Cobblestone Landing and Eagle Trace subdivisions. One home on Partridge Drive suffered severe damage with the garage and east side of the house being blown out. Further to the northeast, dozens of trees were uprooted along Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Division Street and Mount Juliet Elementary School suffered minor roof damage. The most significant damage occurred in the Willoughby Station Subdivision as dozens of homes between Melbourne Terrance and Greenhill Road received minor to moderate roof and exterior damage. The tornado weakened as it continued northeast but continued to blown down trees and cause EF0 damage to homes in the Vernon Hills Subdivision and along Wilson Drive and Tate Lane. The tornado apparently lifted after crossing Lebanon Road west of Mount Juliet Road.

EF SCALE: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH

EF1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH

EF2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH

EF3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH

EF4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200 MPH

EF5…VIOLENT…>200 MPH

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm data.