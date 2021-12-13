The Titans Shutout Jacksonville and Continue to Dominate the Division

Final Score:

Titans (9-4): 20

Jaguars (2-11): 0

Tennessee’s defense gave up zero points for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Buster Skrine, Kristian Fulton, Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans intercepted Trevor Lawrence. They also held the Jaguars to only 8 yards rushing. Harold Landry achieved his 11th sack of the year as his Pro Bowl hopes still remain alive.

The Titans scored in each quarter consistently controlling this game. D’Onta Foreman and Ryan Tannehill ran for both touchdowns. Tannehill also threw for 191 yards with a 64% completion rate. Randy Bullock kicked two field goals and both of his extra point attempts.

Julio Jones did make a return from injury in this game. He caught 4 passes on 6 targets with 33 yards. Tennessee showed that they can find a way to string together production on offense without AJ Brown and Derrick Henry.

Tennessee holds the second overall seed in the entire AFC. The Jaguars and Texans have been eliminated from post season contention. Indianapolis has a 7-6 record as they hope to secure a Wild Card spot. The AFC South is still ruled by the Titans.

Next week the Titans will face the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The game will be on CBS at 12 PM CST.