Nashville Soccer Club to Observe and Celebrate Black History Month Through Community Activations

Nashville Soccer Club announced its plans to observe and celebrate Black History Month, the annual observance originating in the United States that began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.

“We are honored to celebrate Black History Month and the significant voices, experiences and contributions of Black Americans in Nashville and across the world,” said Brandon Hill, Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement. “This month provides a unifying moment to bring our fans, players, and supporters together to celebrate how far we have come and to raise awareness of the important work still required to move towards a more just, equitable and peaceful world.”

Throughout Black History Month, which is observed in the U.S. each February, Nashville SC will participate in the following activations:

Black History Month Commemorative Patch 2023: Nashville SC and the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce have launched a special edition Black History Month commemorative patch that fans and supporters may purchase at the official NSC Team Store or online at www.nashvillescmobileshop.com through Feb. 28. All proceeds from the patch sales will benefit My Brother’s Keeper Nashville. In addition, those who purchase a commemorative patch will have access to discount offers at local Black-owned businesses. Visit www.nashblackchamber.com/Nashville-soccer-club to learn more.

Books Brothers 2.0 Campaign: Nashville SC, United Way of Greater Nashville, and My Brother’s Keeper, a local organization that seeks to improve social outcomes by organizing cross sector groups of partners to transform inefficient, fragmented systems, are launching Book Brothers 2.0 to address early childhood literacy. First launched in 2021, the initiative of United Way’s Blueprint for Early Childhood Success and My Brother’s Keeper’s “I Read, I Lead” literacy campaign, allows volunteer readers to share quality children’s books for students in kindergarten through third grade, with a focus on books that allow students of color to see themselves in the pages.

Nashville SC and My Brother’s Keeper will host a series of in-person reading events at MNPS elementary schools and community organizations, starting with a kickoff event at Napier Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 10. Nashville SC players, staff, and members from The Mixtape, the club’s Black-led supporter group, will assist as volunteer readers within the program.

Black History Month Panel Discussion: Nashville SC will host a special panel discussion about issues of diversity, equity and inclusion as it relates to the Black community on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Main Nashville Public Library. Panelists include:

CJ Sapong, Nashville SC Forward & Representative, Black Players for Change

David Ewing, Nashville Historian, Tour Guide & History Consultant

Ashford Hughes, MNPS Executive Officer for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Zulfat Suara, Metro Councilmember At Large

Desmond Armstrong, former U.S. Men’s National Team player and 2012 National Soccer Hall of Fame Inductee

For more information on Nashville SC, visit www.NashvilleSC.com and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.