FAFSA Deadline Approaching

The deadline to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is quickly approaching. To remain eligible for the TN Promise, high school seniors must submit the FAFSA by March 1, 2023.

The TN Promise provides students a last-dollar scholarship, meaning it may cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the federal Pell grant, the HOPE Scholarship or the Tennessee Student Assistance Award at any of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges or 27 colleges of applied technology. To learn more about the scholarship, visit the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Student Assistance Corporation website.

For assistance with filling out the FAFSA, visit the College for TN website.

