Nashville Soccer Club Earns 2-2 Draw Against New York City FC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 31, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club concluded the busiest month in team history and scored its 100th goal at GEODIS Park with a 2-2 draw against New York City FC Saturday afternoon. With the result, the Boys in Gold extended their unbeaten streak to 10, matching a club-high set in 2023, and established a new record for the most matches (nine) played in a single month without a loss, besting the previous high of five (May 2023, May 2021, July 2021).

Forward Sam Surridge recorded his second brace and fifth goal in his last three matches, giving him 11 on the season — a new club record through the first 17 Major League Soccer matches in a season. Midfielder Matthew Corcoran became the youngest player and only teenager in Nashville SC history to record a goal contribution at 19 years and 103 days old as he registered assists on both of Surridge’s goals.

These guys are good: Nashville SC improved to 7W-0L-2D all time when the Designated Player duo of Hany Mukhtar and Surridge connect for a goal and 10W-2L-3D all-time when Surridge finds the back of the net. Mukhtar (13) and Surridge (14) are the only teammates in MLS this season to have at least 13 goal contributions each as of the final whistle.

Movin’ on up: With his second brace in three games, Surridge is now second in MLS in goals scored this season with 11 behind the Philadelphia Union’s Tai Baribo and tied for the league lead in goal contributions with Baribo at 14. The forward also set a club record for goals scored through his first 54 MLS matches with 25, surpassing Mukhtar’s previous record of 22.

Oh, we’re halfway there: Nashville SC concluded the first half of its MLS season in third place in the Eastern Conference as of the final whistle with 29 points and a record of 8W-4L-5D. It is tied for the second-best start through 17 MLS matches in team history, set in 2021.

Next up: Nashville SC will be idle as a result of the June FIFA International Window until it visits Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email