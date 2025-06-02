Search Continues for Runaway Zebra That Shut Down I-24 in Rutherford County

A zebra that escaped from its owner in Rutherford County on Saturday remains missing, deputies confirmed Monday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the owner brought the zebra home Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, the animal had gotten loose and was seen running through a subdivision off Epps Mill Road, including Rankin Drive, Aldridge Drive, and Cliffside Drive.

The zebra then entered Interstate 24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Deputy Ryan Keach spotted the animal near the interstate and closed one lane of traffic to protect drivers. As the zebra crossed the highway, deputies shut down both the eastbound lanes toward Chattanooga and the westbound lanes toward Nashville.

The owners responded to the scene and tried to catch the zebra, but it ran off into a wooded area between the Joe B. Jackson Parkway and Epps Mill Road exits.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Cpl. Zach Campbell said the owner are still searching for the animal.

Anyone who spots the zebra is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 with its location.

