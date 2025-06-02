Vandy Falls to Wright State in NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s 2025 season ended with a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Wright State in the NCAA Tournament Nashville Regional at Hawkins Field on Sunday.

Trailing 5-1 entering the ninth inning, the Commodores mounted a dramatic comeback that fell just short. Brodie Johnston, Colin Barczi and Jonathan Vastine drew consecutive walks to load the bases before Mike Mancini’s two-run single cut the deficit to 5-3.

Rustan Rigdon then drilled a ball to right-center that bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double, scoring Vastine but stranding Mancini at third as the potential tying run. A fly out ended Vanderbilt’s season.

Wright State seized control with four first-inning runs, including back-to-back homers. Johnston answered with his team-leading 15th home run in the second inning, but Wright State added another run in the third for a 5-1 advantage.

Vanderbilt’s pitching staff kept the team in the game after the rocky start. Alex Kranzler allowed no earned runs over 4.0 innings with five strikeouts, while Miller Green threw 3.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts.

The Commodores finished 43-18.

Source: Vanderbilt

