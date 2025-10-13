Nashville SC Early Bird Pricing for 2026 Season Tickets Now Available

Early bird pricing for 2026 Season Tickets is available now for a limited time only. Don’t miss any of the action when the Boys in Gold take the pitch next season at GEODIS Park! Now’s your chance to be a part of something bigger and show the world that Music City is a Soccer City.
2026 Season Tickets are on sale NOW!
Ready to be part of the action every matchday in 2026? Secure your season tickets today!
Early bird pricing ends soon.
Not a season ticket member this season? Here are 3 things you may have missed:
- The Boys in Gold are the champions of the 109th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup!
- A club record-breaking 15-match unbeaten streak
- MVP Candidate Sam Surridge is third in the league in goals scored (23)
Here’s what you can expect as a new member:
- Savings on single-match prices
- Preferred pricing on parking
- Season Ticket Member value menu at GEODIS Park concessions
- Access to exclusive pre-sales for events hosted at GEODIS Park
- Guaranteed access to all tournament matches played at GEODIS Park through the Quarterfinals
- +more
2026 Season Ticket Benefits
Season Ticket Member Legacy Lineup Benefits return for the 2026 season! Whether this is your Debut year, or you’re part of our First String, enjoy exclusive Season Ticket Member Benefits no matter where you fall in the Legacy Lineup. Explore the full list of benefits now.
What is Nashville SC’s Legacy Lineup?
Season Ticket Members unlock more benefits the longer they retain their season tickets! Here’s where you fall in the lineup:
- Debut | First-Year Members
- Headliner | 2 to 4-Year Members
- Legend | 5+ -Year Members
- First String | Inaugural MLS Season Members
Think about it like this: The longer you’ve been a member the higher your discount on things like concessions and merch, and the more perks you gain access to as you climb the ranks from Debut to Legend member status. For example, if you were a Debut member in 2025 and renewed your season tickets for 2026, your merchandise discount increases from 10% to 15%. Plus, you’ve now gained access to a free stadium tour.
No matter where you fall in the lineup, your season tickets are flexible! From payment plans starting at $23/month to our Match Flex Program that allows you to customize your plan by moving tickets from match to match, you can tailor your membership fit your needs.
Unlock Member Pricing for Decision Day and Beyond
Secure Member Pricing for our Decision Day matchup with Inter Miami CF and Member Pricing for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs by becoming a 2026 Season Ticket Member! As Nashville faces a tight race to the top four in the Eastern Conference heading into Decision Day, make sure you’re N on the action for the best price.
