Nashville SC Early Bird Pricing for 2026 Season Tickets Now Available

What is Nashville SC’s Legacy Lineup?

Think about it like this: The longer you’ve been a member the higher your discount on things like concessions and merch, and the more perks you gain access to as you climb the ranks from Debut to Legend member status. For example, if you were a Debut member in 2025 and renewed your season tickets for 2026, your merchandise discount increases from 10% to 15%. Plus, you’ve now gained access to a free stadium tour.