Don’t Miss the Final Shows of the Season at Ascend Amphitheater

The season is coming to an end at the outdoor venue, Ascend Amphitheater . If you haven’t made it to a show this year, here is a listing of the last shows available.

Jacob Collier & Chris Thile with the Nashville Symphony

October 14, 2025 · 8:00 PM

A genre-defying collaboration of jazz, classical, and folk brilliance led by two Grammy-winning artists.

Kevin Gates — The Amilio Tour

October 17, 2025 · 8:00 PM

A high-energy hip-hop show featuring Kevin Gates’ signature introspective raps and melodic hooks.

Parcels

October 30, 2025 · 8:00 PM

A dance-friendly set blending disco, funk, and modern indie, with support from The Lemon Twigs.

