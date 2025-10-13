Don’t Miss the Final Shows of the Season at Ascend Amphitheater

The season is coming to an end at the outdoor venue, Ascend Amphitheater. If you haven’t made it to a show this year, here is a listing of the last shows available.
Jacob Collier & Chris Thile with the Nashville Symphony
October 14, 2025 · 8:00 PM
A genre-defying collaboration of jazz, classical, and folk brilliance led by two Grammy-winning artists.
Find tickets here.
Kevin Gates — The Amilio Tour
October 17, 2025 · 8:00 PM
A high-energy hip-hop show featuring Kevin Gates’ signature introspective raps and melodic hooks.
Find tickets here.
Parcels
October 30, 2025 · 8:00 PM
A dance-friendly set blending disco, funk, and modern indie, with support from The Lemon Twigs.
Find tickets here.
