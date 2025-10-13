OBITUARY: Salvatore Piccolo

Salvatore Piccolo, age 65, beloved husband of Rosemary Piccolo, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday morning, October 11, 2025, at his residence.

Born on March 7, 1960, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Salvatore was the son of the late Giuseppe Piccolo and the late Annina DeRose Piccolo. On May 13, 1989, he married the love of his life, Rosemary Coccimiglio.

Salvatore dedicated over thirty-one years to his career with Chrysler in Canada before retiring in June of 2015. In his younger years, he loved playing baseball and remained a passionate sports fan throughout his life, cheering faithfully for the Chicago Bears football team and Detroit Tigers baseball team. Known for his unmistakably “dad-like” sense of humor, Salvatore could always bring a smile to those around him.

He will be remembered for his generosity, selflessness, and devotion to his family. A true family man, Salvatore was a loving husband, a proud father who was wrapped around his daughter’s finger, and a doting grandfather who found great joy in helping care for his grandson.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jasmyn (Nathan Hatcher) Piccolo, honorary daughter, Alexis Briggs, grandson, Grayson Piccolo, sisters, Rose Piccolo, Lucy (Jerry) Spadafora, Mary (Ron) Radwick, Toni (Gino) Piazza, brothers and sisters in law, John (Julie) Coccimiglio, Lisa (Todd) Graham, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.