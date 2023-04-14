Nashville Predators Launch New Mobile App

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Nashville Predators announced the release of their new mobile app, designed to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the app provides an immersive experience for fans of all ages, with features designed to enhance the fan experience.

The app, developed by YinzCam, is the first mobile app dedicated to the Preds and offers a personalized approach. Fans can toggle between the Predators mode and the Bridgestone Arena mode, to quickly access content relevant to their experience, all within one app.

In addition, users can select the categories of push notifications they want to receive, and can customize their phone with Predators wallpapers with a corresponding app icon of their choice.

With the new Nashville Predators mobile app, fans can follow all the latest team news and updates, check out player stats and game schedule, and browse division/conference standings. The app also provides SMASHVILLE Citizens in-depth, daily coverage of the club, including exclusive content such as the latest news, game highlights, practice interviews, photo galleries and podcasts.

Fans attending all live events at Bridgestone Arena, including Preds games, will be able to easily manage their mobile tickets, place mobile orders for food and beverages, in addition to accessing discounts, loaded value and store their payment information. App users will also be eligible to receive push notifications at events offering special deals on food, beverages, merchandise and more. Users will still be able to use the NHL app for the remainder of the 2022-23 season to access tickets and team information.

“This is a game changer for Preds fans,” Nashville Predators Director of Digital and Social Media Michael LaPlaca said. “From news, to managing tickets, mobile ordering, planning your visit and enjoying exclusive content, the new Preds app allows fans to immerse themselves in what’s happening with the team. We can’t wait to unveil more fan-engagement features and innovations.”

“We’re thrilled to launch this new app in close collaboration with the Nashville Predators,” YinzCam Founder and CEO Priya Narasimhan said. “This dual-mode app has it all: content and real-time statistics for Preds fans, information and digital utilities for all live events at the Bridgestone Arena, and exclusive content and experiences for SMASHVILLE Citizens.”

The Predators app is available for download now in the App Store and on Google Play. So whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking to stay up-to-date with the team, be sure to download the new app of SMASHVILLE today.