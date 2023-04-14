Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 14, 2023.
Classic modern styling is the design you’ll find throughout 5005 Lilly Valley Trl in Franklin, Tennessee. This must-see property boasts more than 10,000 square feet and is situated on more than 45 acres of stunning, rolling countryside. Read more.
Travel + Leisure has named Franklin’s Southall to its 2023 It List of Best New Hotels, which identifies the best new hotels and resorts around the globe. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Here are some places in Williamson County that serve frozen custard. Note, some locations may bleed into other counties. Read more.
If you didn’t get tickets to Luke Combs’ Saturday night concert at Nissan Stadium, you can still be a part of the evening by attending a free event ahead of the concert. Read more.