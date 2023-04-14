Spring Hill Man Arrested For Crimes Against Children

On April 13, 2023, SHPD detectives arrested Spring Hill resident Daniel Diemert, 47, after a months-long investigation stemming from alleged incidents in the spring/summer of 2022.

Diemert was charged with multiple counts of the following offenses: contributing to the delinquency of a minor, casual exchange of narcotics to a minor (Schedule II, IV), distribution of tobacco or vapor products to a minor, aggravated unlawful photography of a minor, invasion of privacy, aggravated sexual battery, solicitation of a minor to commit: aggravated statutory rape/aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual battery by an authority figure.

His bond was set at $200,000 by a judge.

All persons enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.