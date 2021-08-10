Music City Fencing Club Owner Arrested on Sex Charges Involving a Minor

Youth Services detectives tonight charged the owner and head coach of Music City Fencing Club with two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor for paying a 15-year-old female student to send him explicit photos and videos of herself, including one video in which the teen said she engaged in “dirty talk” at his request.
Robert Charles Piraino, 37, was taken into custody this afternoon at the fencing club, 2543 Lebanon Pike. Search warrants have been executed at the business and Piraino’s Church Street residence. Cell phones and computers, as well as other items, have been seized.
The teen alleges that Piraino’s inappropriate sexual conduct with her began in 2019 and continued into the spring of this year. She also said that Piraino had her take pictures of her feet with his phone, asked for pairs of her socks, and sent her messages of him having sex with other women.
Piraino is jailed in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Parents whose children took lessons from Piraino at Music City Fencing Club are encouraged to talk with their kids and report any concerns to the MNPD’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417. Detective Brian Zullo is leading this investigation.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.