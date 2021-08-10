Today’s Top Stories: Aug 10, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 10, 2021.
photo from WTN Facebook
Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More
South Twin Arch/photo from nps.gov
A 34-year old Columbia, Tennessee resident died from injuries sustained by a 100-foot fall while free-climbing with a friend in the vicinity of Twin Arches on August 8, 2021. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More
The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating eighteen-year-old Damonica Rochelle Radley who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Homicide, stemming from a shooting incident which occurred on July 21st. Read More
See where houses sold for July 26-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More