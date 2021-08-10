Today’s Top Stories: Aug 10, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 10, 2021.

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

1Update on Phil Valentine’s COVID-19 Battle

Dan Mandis, talk host at SuperTalk WTN, shared an update on Phil Valentine. Read More

South Twin Arch/photo from nps.gov

2Columbia Resident Dies After Rock Climbing Accident Near Twin Arches

A 34-year old Columbia, Tennessee resident died from injuries sustained by a 100-foot fall while free-climbing with a friend in the vicinity of Twin Arches on August 8, 2021. Read More

coronavirus

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More

Damonica Radley

4Damonica Radley Wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Homicide by Columbia Police

The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating eighteen-year-old Damonica Rochelle Radley who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Homicide, stemming from a shooting incident which occurred on July 21st. Read More

property transfers real estate

5Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for July 26-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here