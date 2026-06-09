Morning Source
Guest: Yoga in the Park
Originally Aired: June 3, 2026
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Melissa Mooney about the upcoming event Yoga in the Park taking place on June 21st in celebration of International Day of Yoga.
Find more information here.
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Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
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