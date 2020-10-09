Morning Source: Mee McCormick from Pinewood Kitchen

Morning Source

Guest: Mee McCormick from Pinewood Kitchen



Originally Aired: June 26, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mee McCormick from Pinewood Kitchen.

Pinewood Kitchen is located at 4951 Hwy 48 North in Nunnelly, TN.

Pinewood Kitchen is a true farm-to-table restaurant (or as Mee says “this is a table on the farm”) that pays homage to the small, rustic town of Pinewood, Tennessee. You can often find live musicians jamming in the restaurant, fresh new dishes and mouthwatering smells coming from the kitchen, locals gathered around for community cooking classes, and an always welcoming, smiling faces of the McCormick family and Pinewood’s friendly staff. Not only do you get a delicious, wholesome, and filling meal, but you will never experience a dull moment at the café. The menu changes daily, so you’ll never be bored. The food goes straight from the fields to the frying pan, so they’re always dishing up the freshest, seasonal fare available.

