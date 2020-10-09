Downtown Franklin Shops Offer Unique Pumpkin Decor for Your Home

As temperatures begin to plunge, the fall décor comes out. For some, that means black cats, ghosts, and witches. For others, it is all about pumpkins. Pumpkins can go out as a decorative introduction to fall in September and last through Thanksgiving. They come in all colors, shapes and sizes, giving a home a splash of color and lots of texture.

Pumpkins are made from all kinds of materials, including porcelain, metal, wool, fabric, paper, leaves, plastic, and mercury glass. They can be artisan-made, vintage, or manufactured. Then, of course, they can also be real. Some are realistic, while others are whimsical.

We found these great pieces of pumpkin decor at downtown Franklin shops. Now is a great time to shop in downtown Franklin, as downtown Franklin is celebrating the fall season with their Paint the Town Orange campaign (read more about that here).