Morning Source – Jim Curry

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Jim Curry, A Rocky Mountain Christmas 

Originally Aired: November 16, 2021 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jim Curry with A Rocky Mountain Christmas.

Curry is a tribute artist mirroring the sound of John Denver. Curry,  who is traveling across the country brought “A Rocky Mountain Christmas” show to Franklin on December 12th.

