Morning Source – Jim Curry

Morning Source

Guest: Jim Curry, A Rocky Mountain Christmas



Originally Aired: November 16, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jim Curry with A Rocky Mountain Christmas.

Curry is a tribute artist mirroring the sound of John Denver. Curry, who is traveling across the country brought “A Rocky Mountain Christmas” show to Franklin on December 12th.

