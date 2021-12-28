Morning Source – Professor Thadamouse, Author of The First Franklin Christmas Tree

Morning Source

Guest: The First Franklin Christmas Tree



Originally Aired: November 10, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Professor Thadamouse about his first children’s book release- The First Franklin Christmas Tree.

Set in Franklin, The First Franklin Christmas Tree is sure to reach the child in everyone, from one to ninety-two, as the magic of Christmas is found once again in the hearts of everyday people.

In addition, it also has The First Franklin Christmas Tree Coloring Book is a companion to the children’s picture book, The First Franklin Christmas Tree. While enjoying this magical story, children can also add their own ideas, colors, and creativity to the coloring book pages, taken right from the storybook illustrations.

