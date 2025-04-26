Morning Source – American Idol Contestant- Mattie Pruitt-April 25th

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Mattie Pruitt 

Originally Aired: April 25, 2025 

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Mattie Pruitt, an Eagleville teen and current contestant on American Idol. Pruitt performed last week on the show, where fans voted to keep Mattie in the competition. This week, the show reveals the top 12 contestants. If Mattie moves to the next round, there will be three ways to vote again. Follow Mattie’s journey on the show by visiting her Instagram here. 

Find more information here.

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

