Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, and Kacey Musgraves Lead People’s Choice Country Nominations

NBC and Peacock have announced the nominees and commencement of voting for the 2024 “People’s Choice Country Awards.” To celebrate the best in country music, fans can now vote for their favorite nominees across 18 categories, which have expanded this year to include Female Song, Male Song, Group / Duo Song, Cover Song, New Artist Song and Storyteller Song. Hosted by global icon Shania Twain, the 2024 “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air live Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET / PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

A limited number of show tickets and VIP packages are available now at Opry.com. Additionally, “Live From E!: People’s Choice Country Awards” red carpet event will kick off the night at 6 p.m. ET / PT on E!.

The event launched last year, and this year, it returns with Shania Twain as the host. Last year’s big winners were Jelly Roll, which received four awards, followed by Morgan Wallen, which received three awards.

How to vote for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

Vote using the widget, below, or vote online at www.votepcca.com. Voting for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards begins August 14 and runs through Friday, August 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, August 20 (12:00 a.m.–11:59 p.m. ET), will count twice, equaling a maximum of two votes per day, per category. Complete rules can be found at https://pcca.votenow.nbc.com/rules.

See the nominations below.

The People’s Artist of 2024

Beyoncé

Jelly Roll

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2024

Beyoncé

Carly Pearce

Dolly Parton

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

The Male Artist of 2024

Bailey Zimmerman

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Group / Duo of 2024

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Ole 60

The Red Clay Strays

The War And Treaty

Tigirlily Gold

Zac Brown Band

The New Artist of 2024

Chase Matthew

Chayce Beckham

Dasha

Koe Wetzel

Nate Smith

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Warren Zeiders

The Social Country Star of 2024

Bailey Zimmerman

Beyoncé

Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Reba McEntire

The Song of 2024

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey (Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook)

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” – Dasha (Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak)

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan)

“Miles On It” – Marshmello & Kane Brown (Songwriters: CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Earwulf, Jake Torrey, Kane Brown, Marshmello, Nick Gale, Riley McDonough)

“Pink Skies” – Zach Bryan (Songwriter: Zach Bryan)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé (Songwriters: Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq)

“Wild Ones” – Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Feli Ferraro, Gregory Aldae Hein, Jason Deford, Jeff Gitelman, Jessie Murph)

The Female Song of 2024

“16 CARRIAGES” – Beyoncé (Songwriters: Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Ink, Raphael Saadiq)

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” – Dasha (Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman)

“Deeper Well” – Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves)

“Hang Tight Honey” – Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Driver Williams, Jason Nix, Lainey Wilson, Paul Sikes)

“hummingbird” – Carly Pearce (Songwriters: Carly Pearce, Jordan Reynolds, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally)

“No Caller ID” – Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Connie Harrington, Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Megan Moroney)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé (Songwriters: Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nathan Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq)

“Wranglers” – Miranda Lambert (Songwriters: Audra Mae, Evan McKeever, Ryan Carpenter)

The Male Song of 2024

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey (Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook)

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)” – Luke Combs (Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs)

“Bulletproof” – Nate Smith (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps)

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson (Songwriter: Josh Phillips)

“I Can Feel It” – Kane Brown (Songwriters: Gabe Foust, Jaxson Free, Kane Brown, Phil Collins)

“Let Your Boys Be Country” – Jason Aldean (Songwriters: Allison Veltz Cruz, Jaron Boyer, Micah Wilshire)

“Pink Skies” – Zach Bryan (Songwriter: Zach Bryan)

“Take Her Home” – Kenny Chesney (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Michael Hardy, Zach Abend)

The Group / Duo Song of 2024

“Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne (Songwriters: John Osborne, Pete Good, Shane McAnally, TJ Osborne)

“Different About You” – Old Dominion (Songwriters: Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Zach Crowell)

“For The Both of Us” – Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Andy Albert, Dan Smyers, Jordan Reynolds)

“I Tried A Ring On” – Tigirlily Gold (Songwriters: Josh Jenkins, Kendra Jo Slaubaugh, Krista Jade Slaubaugh, Pete Good)

“Love You Back” – Lady A (Songwriters: Emily Weisband, James McNair, Lindsay Rimes)

“smoke & a light” – Ole 60 (Songwriters: Jacob Ty Young, Justin Eckerd, Ryan Laslie, Tristan Roby)

“Tie Up” – Zac Brown Band (Songwriters: Ben Simonetti, Chris Gelbuda, Jonathan Singleton, Josh Hoge, Zac Brown)

“Wanna Be Loved” – The Red Clay Strays (Songwriters: Dakota Coleman, Matthew Coleman)

The Collaboration Song of 2024

“BLACKBIIRD” – Beyoncé, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts (Songwriters: John Lennon, Paul McCartney)

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion & Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Emily Weisband, Matthew Ramsey, Tofer Brown, Trevor Rosen)

“Chevrolet” – Dustin Lynch feat. Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Chase McGill, Hunter Phelps, Jessi Alexander, Mentor Williams)

“Hey Driver” – Zach Bryan feat. The War And Treaty (Songwriter: Zach Bryan)

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan)

“Mamaw’s House” – Thomas Rhett feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett)

“The One (Pero No Como Yo)” – Carin Leon & Kane Brown (Songwriters: Bibi Marin, Edgar Barrera, Elena Rose, Johan Sotelo, Jonathan Capeci, Julio Ramirez, Kane Brown, Oscar Armando Diaz de Leon)

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley feat. Riley Green (Songwriters: Aaron Raitiere, Ella Langley, Riley Green)

The Cover Song of 2024

“BLACKBIIRD” – Beyoncé, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts (Songwriters: John Lennon, Paul McCartney)

“Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” – Orville Peck & Willie Nelson (Songwriter: Ned Sublette)

“Dancing with Myself” – Maren Morris (Songwriters: Billy Idol, Tony James)

“JOLENE” – Beyoncé (Songwriter: Dolly Parton)

“Perfectly Lonely” – Parker McCollum (Songwriter: John Mayer)

“Sun to Me” – mgk (Songwriters: Zach Bryan)

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” – Lana Del Rey (Songwriters: Bill Danoff, John Denver, Taffy Nivert)

“Three Little Birds (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film)” – Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Bob Marley & The Wailers)

The Crossover Song of 2024

“Better Days” – Zach Bryan feat. John Mayer (Songwriter: Zach Bryan)

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini feat. Noah Kahan (Songwriters: Alysa Vanderheym, Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak)

“II MOST WANTED” – Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus (Songwriters: Beyoncé, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus, Ryan Tedder)

“Lonely Road” – mgk feat. Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Bill Danoff, Brandon Allen, Colson Baker, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Nick Long, Steve Basil, Taffy Nivert Danoff, Travis Barker)

“Midnight Ride” – Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck & Diplo (Songwriters: Christopher Stracey, Kylie Minogue, Marta Cikojevic, Orville Peck)

“Miles On It” – Marshmello & Kane Brown (Songwriters: CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Earwulf, Jake Torrey, Kane Brown, Marshmello, Nick Gale, Riley McDonough)

“My Fault” – Shaboozey feat. Noah Cyrus (Songwriters: Bailey Bryan, Collins Obinna Chibueze, Doug Walters, Nevin Sastry, Noah Cyrus, PJ Harding, Sean Cook)

The New Artist Song of 2024

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey (Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook)

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” – Dasha (Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman)

“Betrayal” – Warren Zeiders (Songwriters: Ali Tamposi, Blake Pendergrass, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Justin Ebach, Warren Zeiders)

“Bulletproof” – Nate Smith (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps)

“Devil You Know” – Tyler Braden (Songwriters: Graham Barham, Jon Hall, Sam Martinez, Zack Dyer)

“Sweet Dreams” – Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Josh Serrato, Ropyr Wetzel, Sam Nelson Harris)

“Tennessee Don’t Mind” – Kameron Marlowe (Songwriters: Charles Kelley, Daniel Tashian)

“Wind Up Missin’ You” – Tucker Wetmore (Songwriters: Chris LaCorte, Thomas Archer, Tucker Wetmore)

The Storyteller Song of 2024

“16 CARRIAGES” – Beyoncé (Songwriters: Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Ink, Raphael Saadiq)

“Deeper Well” – Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves)

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson (Songwriter: Josh Phillips)

“Pink Skies” – Zach Bryan (Songwriter: Zach Bryan)

“Sorry Mom” – Kelsea Ballerini (Songwriters: Alysa Vanderheym, Hillary Lindsey, Jessie Jo Dillon, Karen Fairchild, Kelsea Ballerini)

“The Little Things” – George Strait (Songwriters: Bubba Strait, George Strait, Monty Criswell)

“The Man He Sees in Me” – Luke Combs (Songwriters: Josh Phillips, Luke Combs)

“Too Good to be True” – Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk, Anna Nalick, Kacey Musgraves)

The Album of 2024

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Highway Desperado – Jason Aldean

Leather – Cody Johnson

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going – Shaboozey

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

The Music Video of 2024

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)” – Luke Combs

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” – Dasha

“Deeper Well” – Kacey Musgraves

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Let It Burn” – Shaboozey

“Lonely Road” – mgk feat. Jelly Roll

“Miles On It” – Marshmello & Kane Brown

“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton

The Concert Tour of 2024

Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour – Luke Combs

Highway Desperado Tour – Jason Aldean

One Night At A Time 2024 – Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain: Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! – Shania Twain

Stadium Tour – George Strait

Standing Room Only Tour ‘24 – Tim McGraw

Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour – Kenny Chesney

The Quittin Time 2024 Tour – Zach Bryan

