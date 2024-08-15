Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner Receives Top Law Enforcement Honor From TACP

The City of Franklin’s police chief has received an esteemed award that hits incredibly close to her heart.

Last Friday, Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner was given the Chief Joe Casey Award from the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP). The top law enforcement honor is given annually by the TACP in recognition of a chief of police who has served with distinction through their character, effort, and dedication. The award is extraordinarily meaningful to Faulkner.

“Metro Police Chief Joe D. Casey hired me, encouraged me, and inspired me to always love the rule of law, the people I serve, the law enforcement profession, and my fellow officers,” Faulkner said. “This award, in his name, means more to me than I can express.”

Prior to joining the Franklin Police Department in 2014, Faulkner was Tennessee’s first Inspector General. A retired Metropolitan Nashville Police Officer with more than 30 years of service to Nashville, Faulkner came up through the ranks, serving in Metro’s Patrol Division and various other assignments before retiring from the MNPD at the rank of Deputy Chief. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Memphis, a master’s in Criminal Justice from Middle Tennessee State University, and a doctorate in Human Development Counseling from Vanderbilt University.

Faulkner is a graduate of Leadership Franklin, Leadership Nashville, and Leadership Middle Tennessee. She is also a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy and past president of the Tennessee Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates. She has served as an adjunct faculty member at Trevecca University, Cumberland University, and Tennessee State University where she has taught classes in Sociology, Criminal Deviancy, and the Management of Law Enforcement Agencies.

“I have been blessed to be a member of the greatest fraternity the world has ever known—the thin blue line. Chief Casey instilled this in all his officers, especially me,” Faulkner noted.

