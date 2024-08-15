KFC Expands $5 Value Menu

KFC is rolling out brand-new $5 deals to its Taste of KFC menu to deliver finger lickin’ good value and make KFC affordable for everyone. Starting today, the Taste of KFC Deals menu features three $5 offers:

NEW DEAL – KFC Chicken Nuggets: Enjoy eight chicken nuggets hand-breaded with KFC's Original Recipe, Secret Recipe Fries and your choice of two sauces.

NEW DEAL – Famous Bowl with KFC Chicken Nuggets: Famous Bowls are made fresh to order with a foundation of creamy mashed potatoes, sweet corn, and KFC's 100% white meat chicken nuggets, layered together and drizzled with home-style gravy and topped with a perfect blend of three shredded cheeses.

Two-Piece Drum & Thigh: Grab two pieces of hot, juicy fried chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes and gravy and a buttery biscuit.

In addition to the suite of $5 deals, KFC continues to offer its popular “$10 Tuesdays” deal: get a bucket full of eight pieces of hot, juicy drums and thighs at KFC for just ten bucks. Every day of the week, customers can also enjoy the $20 Family Deal – six pieces of mouthwatering chicken on the bone (two drums, two thighs, one breast and one wing), four individual sides of your choice, and four buttery biscuits.

Along with the Taste of KFC Deals, KFC’s value menu available in restaurants and via online orders, KFC has more new finger lickin’ good digital exclusive deals:

40-Piece Saucy Nuggets Party Pack: Your choice of four Saucy Nuggets flavors (options include NEW Honey Garlic, Chipotle Ranch and Mango Habanero, or returning favorites Korean BBQ and Honey BBQ) for just $19.99.**

Sandwich + Nuggets Meal for Two: Table for two! Indulge in your choice of two sandwiches (Classic or Spicy) along with a 10-piece of KFC's 100 percent white meat nuggets, your choice of two individual sides and two medium drinks – all for just $15!***

Five-Piece Chicken on the Bone Meal for Two: For the pair craving KFC classics, this is for you. Customers get a deal on five pieces of chicken, your choice of two individual sides, two medium drinks and two buttery biscuits – again for just $15!***

50% Off Chicken Sandwiches: Enjoy 50% off your choice of the KFC Chicken Sandwich when ordering on KFC.com or the KFC app. Choose from Classic, Spicy or the new Saucy Sandwich.****

Source: Restaurant News

