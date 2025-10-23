Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Oct. 23 – 29, 2025

CHEATHAM & ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations. There will be temporary ramp closures for milling and paving (MM 25 – 31.6).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for milling, paving, and bridge joint operations.

Bridge Inspection.

• 10/25 , 6 a.m. – 12 p.m., Alternating Lane closures on I-24 WB (MM 52) for the Reachall.

• 10/26, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane closures on I-24 EB to provide protection to inspectors. (MM 49 – 50)

Streetlight repair.

• 10/24, 2 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be lane closures for street light repairs WB Silliman Evans Bridge and I-24.

Aerial crossing.

• 10/26, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock for aerial crossing of I-24 near Briley Parkway (MM 54).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24.

Interchange improvement at Medical Center Parkway (LM 12.74 – L.M. 13.34), including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall, ITS, signals, and lighting.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on the off-ramps from I-24 to Medical Center Parkway to install EPSC measures near travel lanes (MM 76).

Ramp improvements at U.S. 231 (SR 10, South Church Street) (Exit 81) in Murfreesboro, including grading, drainage, signals, lighting, and paving.

• 10/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The WB outside lane and off-ramp at Exit 81 will be closed to remove barrier wall.

CHEATHAM I-40

Bridge inspection.

• 10/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for a drag-chaining bridge deck inspection, one lane at a time, approximately 30 minutes per lane (MM 189 – 191).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 255 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for texture coating and striping. Ramps will be temporarily closed as needed.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be temporary, alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion, joint repair, and thin epoxy overlay.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding Saturday), There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for bridge work, wall texture, and striping. There will be temporary ramp closures to and from I-440 and SR 155 as needed.

Aerial fiber crossing

• 10/26, 6 a.m. – 9a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing of I-40 at Donelson Pike (MM 217).

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Statewide Weigh-in-Motion

• Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. (excluding Saturday), There will be alternating lane closures in both directions to install weigh-in motion sensors.

ITS Installation

• 10/27 – 10/30, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure on I-40 EB for connection of DMS to the cabinet.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Davidson County line to west of Golden Bear Parkway.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling, paving, and overhead sign repairs. Exit 226 EB and WB will be closed as needed (222 – 228).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River bridge including thin epoxy overlay.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for wall texture coating and pavement markings.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on I-65 NB/SB at MM 87 for cabinet installation.

Inlet cleaning.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a closure of I-65 NB/SB for median inlet cleaning. Traffic control will be provided by SDM.

Inlet cleaning with a vac truck.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a closure on I-65 NB/SB for median inlet cleaning.

Streetlight Repairs

• 10/24, 2 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be lane closures for street light repairs NB near Fern Ane.

Streetlight conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure in both directions.

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

GILES COUNTY I-65

Bridge Inspection.

• 10/27 – 10/29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions of I-65 for bridge inspections. One lane in each direction will remain open.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Hazmat remediation.

• 10/28 – 10/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane and shoulder closure SB near Bear Creek Pike for soil excavation.

Geotechnical borings.

• 10/28 – 10/29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure on I-65 NB and SB for geotechnical boring for new bridge foundations and retaining walls.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Milling of asphalt bumps at the end of the ramp unto I-440 from West End Ave.

• 10/23 – 10/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a closure on both ramps on West End Avenue to I-440 EB at Exit 1.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-840

Bridge Maintenance

• 10/27 – 10/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for bridge maintenance activities.

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) at SR 82 (Sawney Webb Memorial Hwy).

• Daily, continuous, There will be a closure of the inside lane, inside turn lane, and inside acceleration lanes for grading operations. Two through lanes of traffic in both directions will be maintained for duration of construction phase.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Safety improvements at Hamilton Church Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Hamilton Church Road in both directions for construction activities. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on SR 6 (Rosa L. Parks/James Robertson Parkway) from Broadway to the bridge over Ellington Parkway.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for striping and special marking operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Continuous, There will be a continuous closure of Brooklawn Drive until the end of November for utility relocation, grading, and drainage work. A detour will be in place.

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for relocation of existing facilities prior to a TDOT project (LM 23.36 – 24.47). The center turn lane, and one lane of traffic will be closed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for relocation of existing facilities prior to a TDOT project (LM 23.36 – 24.47). The center turn lane, and two lanes of traffic will be closed.

Manhole Construction.

• 10/23 – 11/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be one lane closed in both directions due to construction crew exposing and raising existing manhole (LM 14.9 – 19.4).

Pole Replacement.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will e lane closures near Nolensville Rd. at Ocala Dr.

• LOOK AHEAD: 11/5 – 11/6, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 11 for pole replacements (LM 4.9).

Pole change out.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closure to along SR 11 (Dickerson Pike) to replace poles.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

Fiber installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 12 Rosa L Parks for installation of fiber between Harrison Street and 10th Circle N.

Line replacement.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 12 Rosa L Parks while opening the primary line at the intersection with Garfield Street.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 25

Sidewalk repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The NB second lane and shoulder will be closed on Division Street near Gleaves Street for sidewalk repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 31

Milling and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane and shoulder closure SB for milling, grading, and paving for installation of a turn lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) and Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be intermittent single lane closures in both directions along SR 45 for signal installation and striping work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Water/Fire hydrant installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB/SB lane closures along SR 65 to install new water main and service from the intersection of Whites Creek Pike and W Trinity Lane to the intersection of Whites Creek Pike and Knight Drive.

DAVIDSON County SR 100

Sidewalk repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Two lanes and a shoulder will be closed near 29th and 31st Avenue for sidewalk repair and replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from south of the NERR underpass to north of McGavock Pike.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding Saturday), There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Pkwy in both directions for paving, marking and rumble strips. Temporary ramp closures as needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 171

The retracing of pavement markings.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations in each direction for the retracing of pavement markings (LM 0 – 8.79).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

The resurfacing on SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) from Cloverland Drive to Blue Hole Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be lane closures in both directions for pavement marking operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 and I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike in both directions for punch list items.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on Donelson Pike for paving markings.

DAVIDSON & SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

Electric line installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard at Liberty Ln. to install overhead lines.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 24

Grading, paving, and striping.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an EB right turn lane and shoulder closure near Centennial Drive for construction of new turn lane.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (LM 19.06).

MAURY COUNTY SR 50

The resurfacing on SR 50 from SR 99 to near Nicholas Long Drive.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 50 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Pavement repair.

• 10/23 – 10/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0 – 24).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on US 41 from near Jefferson Pike to near SR 266 (Sam Ridley Parkway).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for traffic switches and to relocate barrier wall.

The resurfacing of US 41 (SR 1) from north of Florence Road to SR 268.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on US 41 (US 70, SR 1) north of Florence Road to SR 268 for final striping, shoulder stone, guard rail, and loop wires. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD SR 266

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Sam Ridley Parkway) at the intersection of Motlow College Blvd.

• Continuous, There will be lane closures in both directions for traffic switches and to set barrier wall for new turn lanes.

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Roadway repair.

• Continuous, There is a full road closure of SR 141 in both directions (LM 14.68 – 14.77) until on or before 12/31/2025 due to emergency bank stabilization. A detour is in place (westbound to SR 53, eastbound to SR 96).

SMITH COUNTY SR 264

Bank stabilization & cross drain replacement.

• 10/23 – 10/24, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be a road closure for bank stabilization and cross drain replacement. A detour will be in place (LM 7.5 – 9.8).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for underground utility work (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• 10/23 – 10/24, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., There will be a closure of Walton Ferry Road between Campus Road and Harlan Avenue for utility crossings. A detour will be in place.

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving for Project Woolhawk including SR 6 and SR 25.

• Continuous, There will be an eastbound shoulder closure and lane shift on SR 6 (US-31E) with barrier wall at the intersection of Airport Road for grading and a box culvert extension.

Boring, milling, and paving.

• Daily, 9 a.m. 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for boring, milling and paving at Maple Row Blvd and Mayfair Blvd.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The resurfacing on SR 386 from near Forest Retreat Road to near Saundersville Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard (SR 386) including Exits 6, 7, and 8 in both directions for loop repairs and final striping operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Pothole patching.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be various lane closures for pothole patching (LM 0 – 21.42).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

New turn lane installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an eastbound right lane and shoulder closure for construction of a new turn lane (LM 11).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 100 from Fairview Community Center to Bowie Lake Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for utility relocation and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

ITS Infrastructure Expansion.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a right-turn lane closure on Lewisburg Pk. with Donelson Creek for installation work.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations on SR 24 for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

Road widening, milling, and paving near Cedar Creek Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be a closure of one lane and shoulder in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation and paving operations (LM 8.7 – 10.5).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Intelligent Transportation System and signal improvements from Division Street to Central Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations in both directions for underground boring and conduit installation (LM 3.56 – 7.22).

