Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1PumpkinFest
Saturday, October 25, 10 am – 6 pm
Main Street, Franklin
It’s the 40th annual PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. The festival stretches along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin and offers tons of festive fun for people of all ages.
2Forkfest
Sunday, October 26, 3 pm
Historic Leipers Fork Lawn Theatre, 4142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
3Trunk or Treat at Hidden Gems
Saturday, October 25, 4 pm – 6 pm
Hidden Gem Farm, 863 Old Military Road, Spring Hill
Hidden Gem Farm will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday. Events during the event will include hay rides, face painting, games, and more. Entrance is free.
4Brentwood Library Halloween Event
Saturday, October 25, 3 pm – 5 pm
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) will hold its Halloween celebration on Saturday at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. During this family-friendly Halloween celebration, kids can explore the library while stopping by treat stations along the way. Every child will receive a free book to take home. Costumes are encouraged, so come dressed for fun and join us for an evening of sweet surprises and literary adventures.
5Nashville Boo at the Zoo
Friday-Sunday, October 24-26, 5 pm – 9 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Get ready for a hauntingly good time at Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers! This year’s festivities are packed with exciting new features and spooky favorites, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter