Bodycam Video From Jay Cutler DUI Arrest Released

Two body camera recordings from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s 2024 DUI arrest in Franklin have been released.

Cutler recently served just under three days of a four-day sentence at the Williamson County Jail.

His jail time stemmed from an October 2024 crash in Franklin, where police said he rear-ended another driver and offered the victim $2,000 to avoid calling authorities. In the video, Cutler declines to take a sobriety test and was then arrested.

According to the arrest report, officers observed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. A loaded handgun was found in his vehicle’s console, along with a rifle in the backseat.

Cutler, a Vanderbilt graduate and former quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins, pleaded guilty in August 2025 to DUI, agreeing to forfeit his firearm in exchange for dismissal of a weapons charge. His sentence included a $350 fine, one year of probation with drug testing, loss of his driver’s license, and a short jail term.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on September 29 and released the night of October 1. The reason for his early release was not disclosed.

A related civil lawsuit tied to the 2024 crash remains pending.

