Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Tennessee high school football continues with Week 8 games. Below we have the current scores.

The scores below are from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday October 11, unless otherwise noted. We will update scores as games are finalized.

Cannon County

Cannon County vs Notre Dame

Cheatham County

Cheatham County 6 Central at Sycamore 42

Harpeth 48 vs Jo Byrns 13

Davidson County

McGavock 12 vs Rossview 17

Whites Creek 28 vs GCA 42

Davidson Academy at The Webb School

DCA 51 vs Clarksville Academy 3

CPA 34 vs Antioch 6 *Thursday, October 10

Ensworth 24 vs Father Ryan 7

Ezell-Harding 0 at Providence Christian Academy 43

FRA 39 at BGA 14

Lipscomb Academy 23 vs MBA 0

Nashville Christian School 45 at Columbia Academy 7

Maury County

Spring Hill 7 vs Shelbyville Central 54

Robertson County

East Robertson 48 at Trousdale County 0

Innovation Academy of Robertson County 7 at Westbrook Christian, AL 48

Rutherford County

Sumner County

Beech 42 at Henry County 23

Liberty Creek at Stratford * Monday, Oct, 14

Williamson County

