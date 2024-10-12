Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Tennessee high school football continues with Week 8 games. Below we have the current scores.
The scores below are from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday October 11, unless otherwise noted. We will update scores as games are finalized.
Cannon County
Cheatham County
Cheatham County 6 Central at Sycamore 42
Harpeth 48 vs Jo Byrns 13
Davidson County
McGavock 12 vs Rossview 17
Whites Creek 28 vs GCA 42
DCA 51 vs Clarksville Academy 3
CPA 34 vs Antioch 6 *Thursday, October 10
Ensworth 24 vs Father Ryan 7
Ezell-Harding 0 at Providence Christian Academy 43
FRA 39 at BGA 14
Lipscomb Academy 23 vs MBA 0
Nashville Christian School 45 at Columbia Academy 7
Maury County
Spring Hill 7 vs Shelbyville Central 54
Robertson County
East Robertson 48 at Trousdale County 0
Innovation Academy of Robertson County 7 at Westbrook Christian, AL 48
Rutherford County
Sumner County
Beech 42 at Henry County 23
Liberty Creek at Stratford * Monday, Oct, 14
Williamson County
