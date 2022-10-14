Metro Police Working to Locate 23-Year-Old Involved in Thursday Night’s Fatal Shooting

Homicide and TITANS detectives are working to locate Deandre Conway, 23, the suspect in last night’s fatal shooting of Terry Farmer, 24, at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive, and the subsequent, related two-car crash on Gallatin Pike South at Emmitt Avenue that killed Landen Guye, 17, of Pleasantview.

A criminal homicide warrant naming Conway has been issued. Additional charges are anticipated.

A group of people were gathered in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 9:40 p.m. when, the investigation shows, Conway opened fire on Farmer after a brief altercation. Farmer was struck multiple times. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Conway fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck towards Gallatin Pike. Conway was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a Toyota Rav4 at Emmitt Avenue as it was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Gallatin Pike South. The five passengers of the Rav4, teenagers leaving a haunted house tour, were transported to local hospitals with critical injuries. Guye was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Conway once again fled, this time on foot.

Anyone with information on Conway’s whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.