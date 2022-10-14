Actor Robbie Coltrane, Who Played Hagrid in Harry Potter, Has Died

By
Donna Vissman
-
Harry Potter Stock Photo

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies has died, reports CNN. 

Coltrane was 72. Other credits for the actor include British series “Cracker” and James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough.”

No details of his death or memorial have been released at this time.

Daniel Ratcliff shared a statement with Deadline about the passing of Coltrane,“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Harry Potter Film remembered Coltrane saying, “We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter Films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.”

JK Rowling added, “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

