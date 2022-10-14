Support Breast Cancer Recovery in Action at Upcoming OctoBRAfest

On October 20, the OctoBRAfest returns for a second year at Tailgate Brewery, 7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville.

There will be two hours of food, fun, and philanthropy benefitting Breast Cancer Recovery in Action (BRA). The $60 ticket price includes a variety of pizza, salad and appetizers, two tickets for the craft beer of your choice, a silent auction where you can bid on Titans and Predators tickets, airline tickets, weekend getaways and more. Musical entertainment is provided by Tyler Denning, an up-and-coming artist with an Indie-pop vibe.

Tickets are available on the BRA website at https://www.bragroups.org/octobrafest-2022. Commemorative t-shirts are also available for $25 by pre-order and at the event.

The mission of BRA is to empower breast cancer survivors physically and emotionally by creating inclusive communities where all can grow in strength, resilience, and joy. BRA does this by providing a research-backed program of exercise, nutrition, and curriculum-based emotional processing small groups.

“Breast cancer survivors have unique physical recovery needs and many emotions to deal with,” says Nancy Brown, BRA’s executive director and a 22-year survivor. “We create a village where women can connect, relate with one another, and begin the healing process.”