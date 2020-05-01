The decomposing remains of a woman found Wednesday morning in a wooded area in the 500 block of Benzing Road in South Nashville have been identified as Nina Pemerton, 28, whose driver license record reflects a Columbia, Tennessee address.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.

Anyone who had seen or been with Pemerton in the Nashville area in recent weeks is asked to contact Detective Desmond Sumerel at 615-862-7637.

Original Story:

South Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman found deceased Wednesday morning in a wooded area in the 500 block of Benzing Road.

The decomposing remains were found by a man who had stopped to pick up a car part on the side of the road. The woman appears to be white and in her 20s. She was wearing a Good Vibes 33 shirt (example attached), and has wing tattoos on each shoulder blade. She also has a tattoo in the small of her back with the word “CLASS” above the number “6”.

The cause of the woman’s death has not been determined.

Anyone knowing a woman matching the above description is asked to contact South Precinct Detective Desmond Sumerel at 615-862-7637.