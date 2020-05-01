Daniel Albert Gaylord Jr., 91, lovingly known as “GranDan”, passed away on April 29th, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Born on August 15th, 1928, in Birmingham, AL, he attended Woodlawn High School and Woodlawn United Methodist Church. He went on to play saxophone in the University of Alabama Million Dollar Marching Band and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. After completing time in the military, he spent his career building wings of airplanes with Avco Aerostructures which eventually brought him and his family to Nashville, TN.

He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Joan Gaylord, his mother Bertha Ruth Hanes, and his father Daniel Albert Gaylord Sr. He is survived by his daughters Brenda Gaylord Thompson (Gary) and Linda Gaylord Fuson (Bubba), grandchildren Chad Fuson (Katelyn) and Brittany Fuson. One of his greatest sources of pride was becoming a great-grandfather to Willa James Fuson and Louisa Jane Fuson.

He was an active member of Crievewood United Methodist Church and the YMCA where he attended weekly water aerobics classes. He enjoyed dining out with his friends and spending time with his family who were his pride and joy.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date announced by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Crievewood United Methodist Church or Guardian Hospice. The family would also like to thank Dr. Richard Garman for his loving care through the years. Crievewood United Methodist Church: 451 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN 37220 Guardian Hospice: 741 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 102, Franklin, TN 37067

