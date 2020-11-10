Meridian Law Relocates to Brentwood

On October 2, 2020, Meridian Law, PLLC, relocated its Nashville office to the recently renovated Virginia Way Plaza in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms business district. Since its formation in 2014, Meridian has seen year-over-year growth in both its clients and its team. The new office offers convenient access and amenities for Meridian’s clients and allows for the expansion of both attorney and staff positions.

“This move was the next step in our firm’s long-term strategy of better serving our clients and continuing to invest in our team,” said the firm’s managing member, Tom Shumate. “Our new location is centrally located and minutes from the interstate, downtown Nashville and Franklin, and the local courts. The move was a no-brainer given the benefits to Meridian’s clients, who no longer have to navigate downtown traffic or pay for parking. Maryland Farms offers great neighborhood amenities, such as restaurants and hotels, and we now have additional rooms for client meetings and mediations. We are also excited to continue building our team and expect to add at least two more attorneys and additional office staff over the next six months.”

Founded in 2014, Meridian Law, PLLC represents individuals and businesses across Tennessee in various civil matters, including business, contract, and employment litigation; non-competition and trade secrets disputes; personal injury and wrongful death actions; insurance defense; and probate cases.