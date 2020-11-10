Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 19

See where houses sold for October 19-23, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|82000
|Arrington Retreat
|208 Rock Cress Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|421395
|Brixworth
|6013 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|319000
|Parkside @ Aspen Gove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #M-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1375000
|Fair Park Cottages
|332 Fair Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|627000
|Jones
|4158 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1150000
|Meadow Lake
|5123 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|437829
|Stephens Valley
|652 & 653 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|310000
|West End Circle
|610 West End Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|187500
|Hardeman Springs
|6051 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|370000
|Bridgeton Park
|1247 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|594000
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1323 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|762355
|Lockwood Glen
|135 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|289900
|Westhaven
|830 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|592800
|Westhaven
|Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|470000
|Fieldstone Farms
|207 Eastgate Crescent Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1085000
|The Laurels
|1775 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|825000
|Links @Temple Hills
|913 Gold Hill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|870000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9733 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|473000
|Bent Creek
|4505 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|814900
|Willowsprings
|352 Whitewater Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|409900
|Southern Woods
|1508 Sugarwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|2100000
|South Park
|225 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|679955
|Vineyard Valley
|7009 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|519900
|[email protected] Ridge
|2987 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|397000
|Reid Hill Commons
|529 Madeira St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1150000
|Westhaven
|112 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|715000
|Blossom Park
|3039 Blossom Trail Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|251000
|Williamsburg Com Unit 1
|1129 W Main St #1
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|304000
|Anderson Acres
|2107 Geneva Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|370000
|Idlewood
|104 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|520070
|Burberry Glen
|1834 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|554032
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7586 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|430000
|Benevento East
|3025 Gari Baldi Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|699900
|Stephens Valley
|253 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|1600000
|Westhaven
|1904 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Stonebrook
|1014 Austin Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|465240
|Waters Edge
|3056 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|567000
|Green Valley
|220 Green Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|489900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|3019 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|366000
|Millgate Rev
|204 Monks Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|9900000
|Knowles
|Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|925000
|Mitchell
|5957 Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|373000
|Wades Grove
|8029 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|405000
|Wyngate
|1489 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|811205
|Telfair
|804 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|490000
|Taramore
|9550 Faulkner Sq
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|430000
|Wades Grove
|3017 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|679900
|Stags Leap
|6058 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|334500
|Simmons Ridge
|3030 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|313000
|West End Circle
|610 West End Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1065884
|Southern Preserve
|2139 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|470000
|Bethany Hills
|8012 Bethany Ct
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|1049000
|Kyles Creek
|7181 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|195000
|Chester
|7101 White Oak Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|367000
|Cherry Grove
|1907 Bunbury Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|68000
|Copper Ridge
|3037 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|140277
|Stream Valley
|123 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|350552
|Copper Ridge
|3058 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1140000
|Cardel Village
|Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|395000
|4207 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|493000
|Polk Place
|201 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|320000
|Fieldstone Farms
|614 Lawrin Park
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|675000
|Jamison Station Condos
|324 Liberty Pk #230
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|510000
|Village Of Clovercroft
|121 Selinawood Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|650796
|Foxglove Farm
|4084 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|894285
|Hardeman Springs
|5517 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|209000
|Wheelers
|1182 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|359980
|Riverview Park
|127 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|363750
|Cherry Grove
|1909 Bunbury Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|275000
|Hill Est
|205 Cedar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|310000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #K-5
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|401000
|Betty Jane Fox
|7367 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|460000
|Temple Hills
|145 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|365000
|Stonebrook
|801 Brownstone Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|660000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1037 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|717000
|Holly Tree Farms
|1132 Holly Tree Farms Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|495000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry
|7156 Chessington Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|519000
|River Rest
|1610 Ash Grove Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|380000
|Mooreland
|1609 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|379000
|Andover
|132 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|410000
|Hillsboro Acres
|1128 Hillview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|715000
|1044 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1925000
|Princeton Hills
|5107 Yale Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|457105
|Waters Edge
|3050 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|750000
|Liberty Downs
|1114 Brookview Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|695000
|Indian Point
|1214 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1015000
|Laurelbrooke
|204 Bellegrove Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|640000
|Polk Place
|257 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2350000
|Troubadour
|7546 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|619000
|Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425000
|Yorktown
|210 Gloucester St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1000000
|Brentwood Country Club
|5207 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|479900
|Silver Stream Farm
|3112 Rutgers Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|420470
|Brixworth
|6009 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|372000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1528 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1050000
|Brentmeade
|917 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|4125000
|Governors Club @ Pleasant Hill
|28 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|763357
|Lockwood Glen
|123 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|619000
|Sullivan Barry
|6011 Leipers Fork Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|200000
|Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|260000
|Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|475000
|Echelon
|9020 Wenlock Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Westhaven
|616 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1545000
|Multi
|Sycamore St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|649146
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7008 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1230000
|The Governors Club
|28 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|405000
|Liberty Hills
|708 Calloway Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|620000
|Garden Club
|1015 Candytuft Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|588000
|Village Of Clovercroft
|218 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|323730
|Berry Farms Town Center Condos
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 205
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|659900
|Vineyard Valley
|7044 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|375000
|3860 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|420000
|Wades Grove
|2080 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|4500000
|Laurelbrooke
|1016 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|375000
|Cook Lurene
|532 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|692000
|Tap Root Hill
|3013 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|599027
|Summerlyn
|3202 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1640508
|Witherspoon
|9258 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|845799
|Westhaven
|177 Front St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|633213
|Westhaven
|1026 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1600000
|Iroquois
|309 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|688716
|Westhaven
|1037 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|3000000
|Allen Troy
|6371 Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|291000
|Anderson Acres
|2104 Geneva Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|815000
|Farms @ Clovercroft
|9240 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|339900
|Chapmans Crossing
|1012 Chapmans Crossing
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|390000
|Maplewood
|613 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|476000
|Heath Place
|1627 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|405010
|Brixworth
|1708 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|715000
|Cobblestone Court
|119 Pebble View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|400000
|Dallas Downs
|2408 Adair Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|395000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|354 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|110000
|7323 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|639900
|Tollgate Village
|3210 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|461915
|Waters Edge
|3044 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1140000
|Westhaven
|1105 State Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1342081
|Taramore
|1899 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|860000
|Stonebridge Park
|309 Chalford Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|505000
|Mcfarlin Woods
|800 Piccadilly Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|600385
|Westhaven
|3063 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|455000
|Dylan Woods
|4 & 5 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1171415
|Benington
|259 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|365000
|Witherspoon
|9290 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|520000
|Westhaven
|708 Abbott Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|255000
|Grove
|8831 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|550000
|Westhaven Section 03 Revision
|1024 State Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1420362
|Traditions
|1864 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|300000
|Brentwood Hills
|1310 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|799000
|1284 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|691295
|Tap Root Hills
|3001 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|547990
|Tollgate Village
|2273 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|818000
|Montclair
|8339 Lochinver Park Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|151000
|Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|660000
|Mckays Mill
|1045 Harwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|460835
|Brixworth
|3001 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|529900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4088 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|730405
|Cardel Village
|425 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|582590
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|2994 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1148721
|Taramore
|1915 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|880000
|Chase Creek
|5824 Chase View Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|515000
|Stream Valley
|204 Cooper Ledge Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|359900
|Wades Grove
|1012 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|427750
|Heath Place
|1409 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2240000
|Carolina Close
|108 Patricia Lee Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|480000
|Redwing Farms
|1205 Kristen Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1449500
|Westhaven
|800 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|565958
|Riverbluff
|2008 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|400000
|Burtonwood
|1408 Baileys Barn Ct
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|599900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|206 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|665000
|1901 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|445000
|Copper Ridge
|1973 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|302000
|7340 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|192500
|Riverstone Homes Llc
|Lane Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|387500
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|455275
|Waters Edge
|3038 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1275000
|Morgan Farms
|1887 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|474493
|Tollgate Village
|3437 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|582356
|Lockwood Glen
|451 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|460000
|Green Valley
|30 Ashwood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|497103
|Tollgate Village
|2146 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1615000
|Quail Hill
|6841 Glenn Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1600000
|Crossroads South
|315 Southgate Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|464000
|Thompsons Landing
|7203 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|390000
|4338 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1142434
|Stephens Valley
|140 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|979900
|Estates Of Gallant Ridge
|4312 Gallant Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|554253
|Tap Root Hills
|1012 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|522436
|Witherspoon
|Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|815465
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|106 Whiteside Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|263750
|Falls Grove
|(840) Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|68000
|Copper Ridge
|3041 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|565175
|Falls Grove
|7035 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|280000
|Augusta Place
|2908 Faldo Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|375000
|Hardeman Springs
|Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|506702
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|3017 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|430000
|School Manor
|404 Perkins Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|285000
|7542 Union Valley Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|849900
|Dallas Downs
|1068 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|244900
|Orleans Est Condos
|1906 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|470000
|Crowne Pointe
|1907 Loughborough Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1190000
|Harts Landmark
|2172 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|650000
|Polk Place
|165 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1987599
|Preserve @ Echo Estates
|1500 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|255000
|Fieldstone Farms
|28 Prescott Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1070000
|Harts Landmark
|2171 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|555000
|Falls Grove
|6710 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1175000
|Harpeth Ind Park
|1125 Harpeth Ind Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|680500
|Westhaven
|511 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|368800
|Kingwood
|7127 Park Glen Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|835000
|Brentmeade
|725 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|260000
|Wyngate
|2340 Leighton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|801000
|Westhaven
|1222 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|700000
|Whittingham
|9400 Whittingham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|699000
|Brookfield
|9654 Boswell Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|381000
|Hickory Springs
|7621 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062