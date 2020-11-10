Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 19

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for October 19-23, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
82000Arrington Retreat208 Rock Cress RdArringtonTN37014
421395Brixworth6013 Turncreek RdThompsons StationTN37179
319000Parkside @ Aspen Gove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #M-4FranklinTN37067
1375000Fair Park Cottages332 Fair Park CtFranklinTN37064
627000Jones4158 Arno RdFranklinTN37064
1150000Meadow Lake5123 Seward RdBrentwoodTN37027
437829Stephens Valley652 & 653 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
310000West End Circle610 West End CirFranklinTN37064
187500Hardeman Springs6051 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
370000Bridgeton Park1247 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
594000Woods @ Burberry Glen1323 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
762355Lockwood Glen135 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
289900Westhaven830 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
592800WesthavenHorizon DrFranklinTN37064
470000Fieldstone Farms207 Eastgate Crescent PlFranklinTN37069
1085000The Laurels1775 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
825000Links @Temple Hills913 Gold Hill CtFranklinTN37069
870000Woodlands @ Copperstone9733 Amethyst LnBrentwoodTN37027
473000Bent Creek4505 Sawmill PlNolensvilleTN37135
814900Willowsprings352 Whitewater WayFranklinTN37064
409900Southern Woods1508 Sugarwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
2100000South Park225 Noah DrFranklinTN37064
679955Vineyard Valley7009 Vineyard Valley DrCollege GroveTN37046
519900[email protected] Ridge2987 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
397000Reid Hill Commons529 Madeira StFranklinTN37064
1150000Westhaven112 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
715000Blossom Park3039 Blossom Trail LnFranklinTN37064
251000Williamsburg Com Unit 11129 W Main St #1FranklinTN37064
304000Anderson Acres2107 Geneva DrThompsons StationTN37179
370000Idlewood104 Patrick AveFranklinTN37064
520070Burberry Glen1834 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
554032Mcdaniel Estates7586 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
430000Benevento East3025 Gari Baldi WaySpring HillTN37174
699900Stephens Valley253 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
1600000Westhaven1904 Townsend BlvdFranklinTN37064
525000Stonebrook1014 Austin CtNolensvilleTN37135
465240Waters Edge3056 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
567000Green Valley220 Green Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
489900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge3019 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
366000Millgate Rev204 Monks WayFranklinTN37064
9900000KnowlesGosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
925000Mitchell5957 Greenbrier RdFranklinTN37064
373000Wades Grove8029 Ragusa CirSpring HillTN37174
405000Wyngate1489 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
811205Telfair804 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
490000Taramore9550 Faulkner SqBrentwoodTN37027
430000Wades Grove3017 Foust DrSpring HillTN37174
679900Stags Leap6058 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
334500Simmons Ridge3030 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
313000West End Circle610 West End CirFranklinTN37064
1065884Southern Preserve2139 Southern Preserve LnFranklinTN37064
470000Bethany Hills8012 Bethany CtNashvilleTN37221
1049000Kyles Creek7181 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
195000Chester7101 White Oak DrFairviewTN37062
367000Cherry Grove1907 Bunbury CtThompsons StationTN37179
68000Copper Ridge3037 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
140277Stream Valley123 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
350552Copper Ridge3058 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
1140000Cardel VillageCardel LnFranklinTN37064
3950004207 Arno RdFranklinTN37064
493000Polk Place201 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
320000Fieldstone Farms614 Lawrin ParkFranklinTN37069
675000Jamison Station Condos324 Liberty Pk #230FranklinTN37064
510000Village Of Clovercroft121 Selinawood PlaceFranklinTN37067
650796Foxglove Farm4084 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
894285Hardeman Springs5517 Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
209000Wheelers1182 Waller RdBrentwoodTN37027
359980Riverview Park127 Pebblecreek RdFranklinTN37064
363750Cherry Grove1909 Bunbury CtThompsons StationTN37179
275000Hill Est205 Cedar DrFranklinTN37064
310000Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #K-5FranklinTN37067
401000Betty Jane Fox7367 Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
460000Temple Hills145 St Andrews DrFranklinTN37069
365000Stonebrook801 Brownstone CtNolensvilleTN37135
660000Courtside @ Southern Woods1037 Sunset RdBrentwoodTN37027
717000Holly Tree Farms1132 Holly Tree Farms RdBrentwoodTN37027
495000Aden Woods Of Castleberry7156 Chessington DrFairviewTN37062
519000River Rest1610 Ash Grove CtFranklinTN37069
380000Mooreland1609 Reed DrBrentwoodTN37027
379000Andover132 Stanwick DrFranklinTN37067
410000Hillsboro Acres1128 Hillview DrFranklinTN37069
7150001044 Carlisle LnFranklinTN37064
1925000Princeton Hills5107 Yale CtBrentwoodTN37027
457105Waters Edge3050 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
750000Liberty Downs1114 Brookview DrBrentwoodTN37027
695000Indian Point1214 Arrowhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
1015000Laurelbrooke204 Bellegrove CtFranklinTN37069
640000Polk Place257 Karnes DrFranklinTN37064
2350000Troubadour7546 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
619000Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
425000Yorktown210 Gloucester StFranklinTN37064
1000000Brentwood Country Club5207 Country Club DrBrentwoodTN37027
479900Silver Stream Farm3112 Rutgers PassNolensvilleTN37135
420470Brixworth6009 Turncreek RdThompsons StationTN37179
372000Brentwood Pointe1528 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
1050000Brentmeade917 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
4125000Governors Club @ Pleasant Hill28 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
763357Lockwood Glen123 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
619000Sullivan Barry6011 Leipers Fork Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
200000Caney Fork RdFairviewTN37062
260000Caney Fork RdFairviewTN37062
475000Echelon9020 Wenlock LnFranklinTN37064
525000Westhaven616 Watermark WayFranklinTN37064
1545000MultiSycamore StFranklinTN37064
649146Mcdaniel Estates7008 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
1230000The Governors Club28 Colonel Winstead DrNashvilleTN37221
405000Liberty Hills708 Calloway CtFranklinTN37067
620000Garden Club1015 Candytuft CtFranklinTN37067
588000Village Of Clovercroft218 Watson View DrFranklinTN37067
323730Berry Farms Town Center Condos6051 Rural Plains Cir 205FranklinTN37064
659900Vineyard Valley7044 Vineyard Valley DrCollege GroveTN37046
3750003860 Bear Creek RdThompsons StationTN37179
420000Wades Grove2080 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
4500000Laurelbrooke1016 Vaughn Crest DrFranklinTN37069
375000Cook Lurene532 Franklin RdFranklinTN37069
692000Tap Root Hill3013 Halenwool CirFranklinTN37067
599027Summerlyn3202 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
1640508Witherspoon9258 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
845799Westhaven177 Front StFranklinTN37064
633213Westhaven1026 Calico StFranklinTN37064
1600000Iroquois309 Seward RdBrentwoodTN37027
688716Westhaven1037 Calico StFranklinTN37064
3000000Allen Troy6371 Mcdaniel RdCollege GroveTN37046
291000Anderson Acres2104 Geneva DrThompsons StationTN37179
815000Farms @ Clovercroft9240 Holstein DrNolensvilleTN37135
339900Chapmans Crossing1012 Chapmans CrossingSpring HillTN37174
390000Maplewood613 Sugartree LnFranklinTN37064
476000Heath Place1627 Kinnard DrFranklinTN37064
405010Brixworth1708 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
715000Cobblestone Court119 Pebble View DrFranklinTN37064
400000Dallas Downs2408 Adair CtFranklinTN37064
395000Meadowgreen Acres354 Colt LnFranklinTN37069
1100007323 Brush Creek RdFairviewTN37062
639900Tollgate Village3210 Natoma CirThompsons StationTN37179
461915Waters Edge3044 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
1140000Westhaven1105 State BlvdFranklinTN37064
1342081Taramore1899 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
860000Stonebridge Park309 Chalford CtFranklinTN37069
505000Mcfarlin Woods800 Piccadilly DrNolensvilleTN37135
600385Westhaven3063 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
455000Dylan Woods4 & 5 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
1171415Benington259 Belgian RdNolensvilleTN37135
365000Witherspoon9290 Fordham DrBrentwoodTN37027
520000Westhaven708 Abbott PlFranklinTN37064
255000Grove8831 Drosera CirCollege GroveTN37046
550000Westhaven Section 03 Revision1024 State BlvdFranklinTN37064
1420362Traditions1864 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
300000Brentwood Hills1310 Robert E Lee LnBrentwoodTN37027
7990001284 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
691295Tap Root Hills3001 Halenwool CirFranklinTN37067
547990Tollgate Village2273 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
818000Montclair8339 Lochinver Park LnBrentwoodTN37027
151000Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
660000Mckays Mill1045 Harwick DrFranklinTN37067
460835Brixworth3001 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
529900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4088 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
730405Cardel Village425 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
582590Arbors @ Autumn Ridge2994 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
1148721Taramore1915 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
880000Chase Creek5824 Chase View RdNashvilleTN37221
515000Stream Valley204 Cooper Ledge CirFranklinTN37064
359900Wades Grove1012 Rudder DrSpring HillTN37174
427750Heath Place1409 Kinnard DrFranklinTN37064
2240000Carolina Close108 Patricia Lee CtFranklinTN37069
480000Redwing Farms1205 Kristen CtFranklinTN37064
1449500Westhaven800 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
565958Riverbluff2008 Cabell DrFranklinTN37064
400000Burtonwood1408 Baileys Barn CtPrimm SpringsTN38476
599900Highlands @ Ladd Park206 Rich CirFranklinTN37064
6650001901 Sedberry RdThompsons StationTN37179
445000Copper Ridge1973 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
3020007340 Taylor RdFairviewTN37062
192500Riverstone Homes LlcLane RdCollege GroveTN37046
387500Shoals Branch RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
455275Waters Edge3038 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
1275000Morgan Farms1887 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
474493Tollgate Village3437 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
582356Lockwood Glen451 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
460000Green Valley30 Ashwood CtFranklinTN37064
497103Tollgate Village2146 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
1615000Quail Hill6841 Glenn LnCollege GroveTN37046
1600000Crossroads South315 Southgate CtBrentwoodTN37027
464000Thompsons Landing7203 Hidden Lake DrFairviewTN37062
3900004338 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
1142434Stephens Valley140 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
979900Estates Of Gallant Ridge4312 Gallant Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
554253Tap Root Hills1012 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
522436WitherspoonBerwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
815465Highlands @ Ladd Park106 Whiteside CtFranklinTN37064
263750Falls Grove(840) Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
68000Copper Ridge3041 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
565175Falls Grove7035 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
280000Augusta Place2908 Faldo LnSpring HillTN37174
375000Hardeman SpringsPercheron LnArringtonTN37014
506702Arbors @ Autumn Ridge3017 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
430000School Manor404 Perkins DrFranklinTN37064
2850007542 Union Valley RdFairviewTN37062
849900Dallas Downs1068 Lewisburg AveFranklinTN37064
244900Orleans Est Condos1906 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
470000Crowne Pointe1907 Loughborough CtThompsons StationTN37179
1190000Harts Landmark2172 Hartland RdFranklinTN37069
650000Polk Place165 Sontag DrFranklinTN37064
1987599Preserve @ Echo Estates1500 Amesbury LnFranklinTN37069
255000Fieldstone Farms28 Prescott PlFranklinTN37069
1070000Harts Landmark2171 Hartland RdFranklinTN37069
555000Falls Grove6710 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
1175000Harpeth Ind Park1125 Harpeth Ind CtFranklinTN37064
680500Westhaven511 Ardmore PlaceFranklinTN37064
368800Kingwood7127 Park Glen DrFairviewTN37062
835000Brentmeade725 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
260000Wyngate2340 Leighton WaySpring HillTN37174
801000Westhaven1222 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
700000Whittingham9400 Whittingham DrBrentwoodTN37027
699000Brookfield9654 Boswell CtBrentwoodTN37027
381000Hickory Springs7621 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here