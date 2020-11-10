Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 19

See where houses sold for October 19-23, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 82000 Arrington Retreat 208 Rock Cress Rd Arrington TN 37014 421395 Brixworth 6013 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 319000 Parkside @ Aspen Gove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #M-4 Franklin TN 37067 1375000 Fair Park Cottages 332 Fair Park Ct Franklin TN 37064 627000 Jones 4158 Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 1150000 Meadow Lake 5123 Seward Rd Brentwood TN 37027 437829 Stephens Valley 652 & 653 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 310000 West End Circle 610 West End Cir Franklin TN 37064 187500 Hardeman Springs 6051 Porters Union Way Arrington TN 37014 370000 Bridgeton Park 1247 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood TN 37027 594000 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1323 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 762355 Lockwood Glen 135 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 289900 Westhaven 830 Jasper Ave Franklin TN 37064 592800 Westhaven Horizon Dr Franklin TN 37064 470000 Fieldstone Farms 207 Eastgate Crescent Pl Franklin TN 37069 1085000 The Laurels 1775 Charity Dr Brentwood TN 37027 825000 Links @Temple Hills 913 Gold Hill Ct Franklin TN 37069 870000 Woodlands @ Copperstone 9733 Amethyst Ln Brentwood TN 37027 473000 Bent Creek 4505 Sawmill Pl Nolensville TN 37135 814900 Willowsprings 352 Whitewater Way Franklin TN 37064 409900 Southern Woods 1508 Sugarwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 2100000 South Park 225 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 679955 Vineyard Valley 7009 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove TN 37046 519900 [email protected] Ridge 2987 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 397000 Reid Hill Commons 529 Madeira St Franklin TN 37064 1150000 Westhaven 112 Fitzgerald St Franklin TN 37064 715000 Blossom Park 3039 Blossom Trail Ln Franklin TN 37064 251000 Williamsburg Com Unit 1 1129 W Main St #1 Franklin TN 37064 304000 Anderson Acres 2107 Geneva Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 370000 Idlewood 104 Patrick Ave Franklin TN 37064 520070 Burberry Glen 1834 Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 554032 Mcdaniel Estates 7586 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 430000 Benevento East 3025 Gari Baldi Way Spring Hill TN 37174 699900 Stephens Valley 253 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 1600000 Westhaven 1904 Townsend Blvd Franklin TN 37064 525000 Stonebrook 1014 Austin Ct Nolensville TN 37135 465240 Waters Edge 3056 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 567000 Green Valley 220 Green Valley Blvd Franklin TN 37064 489900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 3019 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 366000 Millgate Rev 204 Monks Way Franklin TN 37064 9900000 Knowles Gosey Hill Rd Franklin TN 37064 925000 Mitchell 5957 Greenbrier Rd Franklin TN 37064 373000 Wades Grove 8029 Ragusa Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 405000 Wyngate 1489 Bern Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 811205 Telfair 804 Delamotte Pass Nolensville TN 37135 490000 Taramore 9550 Faulkner Sq Brentwood TN 37027 430000 Wades Grove 3017 Foust Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 679900 Stags Leap 6058 Stags Leap Way Franklin TN 37064 334500 Simmons Ridge 3030 Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 313000 West End Circle 610 West End Cir Franklin TN 37064 1065884 Southern Preserve 2139 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin TN 37064 470000 Bethany Hills 8012 Bethany Ct Nashville TN 37221 1049000 Kyles Creek 7181 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview TN 37062 195000 Chester 7101 White Oak Dr Fairview TN 37062 367000 Cherry Grove 1907 Bunbury Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 68000 Copper Ridge 3037 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 140277 Stream Valley 123 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin TN 37064 350552 Copper Ridge 3058 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 1140000 Cardel Village Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 395000 4207 Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 493000 Polk Place 201 Polk Place Dr Franklin TN 37064 320000 Fieldstone Farms 614 Lawrin Park Franklin TN 37069 675000 Jamison Station Condos 324 Liberty Pk #230 Franklin TN 37064 510000 Village Of Clovercroft 121 Selinawood Place Franklin TN 37067 650796 Foxglove Farm 4084 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 894285 Hardeman Springs 5517 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington TN 37014 209000 Wheelers 1182 Waller Rd Brentwood TN 37027 359980 Riverview Park 127 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin TN 37064 363750 Cherry Grove 1909 Bunbury Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 275000 Hill Est 205 Cedar Dr Franklin TN 37064 310000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #K-5 Franklin TN 37067 401000 Betty Jane Fox 7367 Crow Cut Rd Fairview TN 37062 460000 Temple Hills 145 St Andrews Dr Franklin TN 37069 365000 Stonebrook 801 Brownstone Ct Nolensville TN 37135 660000 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1037 Sunset Rd Brentwood TN 37027 717000 Holly Tree Farms 1132 Holly Tree Farms Rd Brentwood TN 37027 495000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry 7156 Chessington Dr Fairview TN 37062 519000 River Rest 1610 Ash Grove Ct Franklin TN 37069 380000 Mooreland 1609 Reed Dr Brentwood TN 37027 379000 Andover 132 Stanwick Dr Franklin TN 37067 410000 Hillsboro Acres 1128 Hillview Dr Franklin TN 37069 715000 1044 Carlisle Ln Franklin TN 37064 1925000 Princeton Hills 5107 Yale Ct Brentwood TN 37027 457105 Waters Edge 3050 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 750000 Liberty Downs 1114 Brookview Dr Brentwood TN 37027 695000 Indian Point 1214 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1015000 Laurelbrooke 204 Bellegrove Ct Franklin TN 37069 640000 Polk Place 257 Karnes Dr Franklin TN 37064 2350000 Troubadour 7546 Whiskey Rd College Grove TN 37046 619000 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin TN 37064 425000 Yorktown 210 Gloucester St Franklin TN 37064 1000000 Brentwood Country Club 5207 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027 479900 Silver Stream Farm 3112 Rutgers Pass Nolensville TN 37135 420470 Brixworth 6009 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 372000 Brentwood Pointe 1528 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067 1050000 Brentmeade 917 Jones Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 4125000 Governors Club @ Pleasant Hill 28 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 763357 Lockwood Glen 123 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 619000 Sullivan Barry 6011 Leipers Fork Pvt Ln Franklin TN 37064 200000 Caney Fork Rd Fairview TN 37062 260000 Caney Fork Rd Fairview TN 37062 475000 Echelon 9020 Wenlock Ln Franklin TN 37064 525000 Westhaven 616 Watermark Way Franklin TN 37064 1545000 Multi Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064 649146 Mcdaniel Estates 7008 Balcolm Ct College Grove TN 37046 1230000 The Governors Club 28 Colonel Winstead Dr Nashville TN 37221 405000 Liberty Hills 708 Calloway Ct Franklin TN 37067 620000 Garden Club 1015 Candytuft Ct Franklin TN 37067 588000 Village Of Clovercroft 218 Watson View Dr Franklin TN 37067 323730 Berry Farms Town Center Condos 6051 Rural Plains Cir 205 Franklin TN 37064 659900 Vineyard Valley 7044 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove TN 37046 375000 3860 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 420000 Wades Grove 2080 Lequire Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 4500000 Laurelbrooke 1016 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin TN 37069 375000 Cook Lurene 532 Franklin Rd Franklin TN 37069 692000 Tap Root Hill 3013 Halenwool Cir Franklin TN 37067 599027 Summerlyn 3202 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1640508 Witherspoon 9258 Berwyn Ct Brentwood TN 37027 845799 Westhaven 177 Front St Franklin TN 37064 633213 Westhaven 1026 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 1600000 Iroquois 309 Seward Rd Brentwood TN 37027 688716 Westhaven 1037 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 3000000 Allen Troy 6371 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046 291000 Anderson Acres 2104 Geneva Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 815000 Farms @ Clovercroft 9240 Holstein Dr Nolensville TN 37135 339900 Chapmans Crossing 1012 Chapmans Crossing Spring Hill TN 37174 390000 Maplewood 613 Sugartree Ln Franklin TN 37064 476000 Heath Place 1627 Kinnard Dr Franklin TN 37064 405010 Brixworth 1708 Lantana Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 715000 Cobblestone Court 119 Pebble View Dr Franklin TN 37064 400000 Dallas Downs 2408 Adair Ct Franklin TN 37064 395000 Meadowgreen Acres 354 Colt Ln Franklin TN 37069 110000 7323 Brush Creek Rd Fairview TN 37062 639900 Tollgate Village 3210 Natoma Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 461915 Waters Edge 3044 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 1140000 Westhaven 1105 State Blvd Franklin TN 37064 1342081 Taramore 1899 New Bristol Ln Brentwood TN 37027 860000 Stonebridge Park 309 Chalford Ct Franklin TN 37069 505000 Mcfarlin Woods 800 Piccadilly Dr Nolensville TN 37135 600385 Westhaven 3063 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 455000 Dylan Woods 4 & 5 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1171415 Benington 259 Belgian Rd Nolensville TN 37135 365000 Witherspoon 9290 Fordham Dr Brentwood TN 37027 520000 Westhaven 708 Abbott Pl Franklin TN 37064 255000 Grove 8831 Drosera Cir College Grove TN 37046 550000 Westhaven Section 03 Revision 1024 State Blvd Franklin TN 37064 1420362 Traditions 1864 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 300000 Brentwood Hills 1310 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood TN 37027 799000 1284 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 691295 Tap Root Hills 3001 Halenwool Cir Franklin TN 37067 547990 Tollgate Village 2273 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 818000 Montclair 8339 Lochinver Park Ln Brentwood TN 37027 151000 Cumberland Dr Fairview TN 37062 660000 Mckays Mill 1045 Harwick Dr Franklin TN 37067 460835 Brixworth 3001 Michaleen Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 529900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4088 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 730405 Cardel Village 425 Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 582590 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 2994 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 1148721 Taramore 1915 New Bristol Ln Brentwood TN 37027 880000 Chase Creek 5824 Chase View Rd Nashville TN 37221 515000 Stream Valley 204 Cooper Ledge Cir Franklin TN 37064 359900 Wades Grove 1012 Rudder Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 427750 Heath Place 1409 Kinnard Dr Franklin TN 37064 2240000 Carolina Close 108 Patricia Lee Ct Franklin TN 37069 480000 Redwing Farms 1205 Kristen Ct Franklin TN 37064 1449500 Westhaven 800 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 565958 Riverbluff 2008 Cabell Dr Franklin TN 37064 400000 Burtonwood 1408 Baileys Barn Ct Primm Springs TN 38476 599900 Highlands @ Ladd Park 206 Rich Cir Franklin TN 37064 665000 1901 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 445000 Copper Ridge 1973 Allerton Way Spring Hill TN 37174 302000 7340 Taylor Rd Fairview TN 37062 192500 Riverstone Homes Llc Lane Rd College Grove TN 37046 387500 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 455275 Waters Edge 3038 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 1275000 Morgan Farms 1887 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood TN 37027 474493 Tollgate Village 3437 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 582356 Lockwood Glen 451 Dewar Dr Franklin TN 37064 460000 Green Valley 30 Ashwood Ct Franklin TN 37064 497103 Tollgate Village 2146 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 1615000 Quail Hill 6841 Glenn Ln College Grove TN 37046 1600000 Crossroads South 315 Southgate Ct Brentwood TN 37027 464000 Thompsons Landing 7203 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview TN 37062 390000 4338 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 1142434 Stephens Valley 140 Glenrock Dr Nashville TN 37221 979900 Estates Of Gallant Ridge 4312 Gallant Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 554253 Tap Root Hills 1012 Dovecrest Way Franklin TN 37067 522436 Witherspoon Berwyn Ct Brentwood TN 37027 815465 Highlands @ Ladd Park 106 Whiteside Ct Franklin TN 37064 263750 Falls Grove (840) Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 68000 Copper Ridge 3041 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 565175 Falls Grove 7035 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 280000 Augusta Place 2908 Faldo Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 375000 Hardeman Springs Percheron Ln Arrington TN 37014 506702 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 3017 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 430000 School Manor 404 Perkins Dr Franklin TN 37064 285000 7542 Union Valley Rd Fairview TN 37062 849900 Dallas Downs 1068 Lewisburg Ave Franklin TN 37064 244900 Orleans Est Condos 1906 Granville Rd Franklin TN 37064 470000 Crowne Pointe 1907 Loughborough Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 1190000 Harts Landmark 2172 Hartland Rd Franklin TN 37069 650000 Polk Place 165 Sontag Dr Franklin TN 37064 1987599 Preserve @ Echo Estates 1500 Amesbury Ln Franklin TN 37069 255000 Fieldstone Farms 28 Prescott Pl Franklin TN 37069 1070000 Harts Landmark 2171 Hartland Rd Franklin TN 37069 555000 Falls Grove 6710 Edgemore Dr College Grove TN 37046 1175000 Harpeth Ind Park 1125 Harpeth Ind Ct Franklin TN 37064 680500 Westhaven 511 Ardmore Place Franklin TN 37064 368800 Kingwood 7127 Park Glen Dr Fairview TN 37062 835000 Brentmeade 725 Jones Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 260000 Wyngate 2340 Leighton Way Spring Hill TN 37174 801000 Westhaven 1222 Jewell Ave Franklin TN 37064 700000 Whittingham 9400 Whittingham Dr Brentwood TN 37027 699000 Brookfield 9654 Boswell Ct Brentwood TN 37027 381000 Hickory Springs 7621 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview TN 37062