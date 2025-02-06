Marco’s Pizza Introduces New Marco’s More Menu

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the biggest night for pizza and football approaches, Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, is gearing up to delight customers today with the debut of its NEW Marco’s More Menu. Customers can now score more with the Marco’s More Menu, which offers a variety of fan-favorite menu items – including two NEW menu offerings – giving customers more of the Marco’s they love at an unbeatable value.

Whether gathering with friends and family, hosting a game day watch party or simply celebrating life’s everyday moments, Marco’s has customers covered with the new Marco’s More Menu, featuring over 30 different items including pizza, wings, sides and desserts. When spending $7.99 or more, customers can add on more delicious menu items featuring premium ingredients for just $5, $6, or $7 each ꝉ.

For $5 each, customers can add: NEW Breadsticks CheezyBread CinnaSquares Pizzoli TM – 4 varieties

For $6 each, customers can add: NEW Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli® 6-inch Subs – 5 varieties Regular Size Salads – 4 varieties

For $7 each, customers can add: Medium 1-Topping Pizzas 6-piece Traditional Wings or 6-piece Boneless Wings Double Chocolate Brownie made with Ghirardelli® Pizza Bowls 4-pack of 20oz Pepsi-Cola® beverages



For more information about these offers and Marco’s Pizza, and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Marco’s Pizza

