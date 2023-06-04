Main Library Continues ‘Garden Talk’ Series With Program About Backyard Insects

The Williamson County Public Library and the Williamson County Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau are happy to present the next program in their Garden Talk series: “Encouraging Beneficial Insects and Managing Garden Pests” on Monday, June 5, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library (1314 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064). If you plant a garden, they (insects) will come!

The event will explore the insect world in your backyard and discover what attracts beneficial insects – the pollinators and the predators. You’ll also learn environmentally safer ways to manage garden pests.

This program is presented in-person at the Library with an option to attend via Zoom. Login instructions will be emailed the day before the event to everyone who registers.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested HERE to ensure a seat. Call the Library at (615) 595-1243 or email reference.library@williamsoncounty-tn.gov if you have questions or need assistance registering.

