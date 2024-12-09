Luke Combs Category 10 Offers Free Admission on NYE

Luke Combs’ Category 10 will host its first ever New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday, Dec. 31 offering free entry in celebration of the brand-new venue in downtown Nashville. Guests can enjoy select entertainment experiences at Category 10 including the Honky-Tonk, the Five Leaf Clover Sports Bar—airing all New Year’s Eve sporting events—and Hurricane Hall. Inside the hall, fans can enjoy free line dance lessons, the immersive Category 10 light show and live music performances all night long.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Category 10 fans can elevate their New Year’s Eve experience by purchasing VIP tables for the evening. This exclusive ticket package grants access to:

– The Still, Category 10’s bourbon lounge, complete with a private bar and views of the Cumberland.

– A reserved VIP table for up to eight guests on the second floor overlooking Hurricane Hall.

– Complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres at the table and a charcuterie board in The Still.

– A bottle of bubbles for a New Year’s toast.

Doors will open at 8:00 p.m. and Category 10’s full menu of signature cocktails and scratch-made dishes will be available for purchase. For more information on New Year’s Eve at Category 10, and to reserve all elevated experiences for the evening, please visit category10.com/event/nye-bash-2025.

Category 10 is located at 120 2nd Avenue N, Nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email