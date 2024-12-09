FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Schedule Released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 7, 2024) – Following the much-anticipated draw that revealed the eight groups that comprise the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, FIFA announced today the schedule and venue assignments for those matches, including three group stage matches that will take place at GEODIS Park between June 20-26, 2025.

As part of the ground-breaking tournament that will host 32 club teams aiming to become the first ever champions of the world soccer’s inaugural elite club competition, GEODIS Park will host the following matches:

June 20, 2025 at 5 p.m. CT | Club León (LEO) vs. Esperance Sportive de Tunisie (EST) – Group D

June 24, 2025 at 2 p.m. CT | Auckland City FC (AKL) vs. CA Boca Juniors (BOC) – Group C

June 26, 2025 at 8 p.m. CT | Al Hilal (HIL) vs. CF Pachuca (PAC) – Group H

“Since we started even thinking about a soccer stadium for Nashville, it was always in our minds that the venue should be capable of hosting world class events,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. “GEODIS Park welcoming the FIFA Club World Cup is a huge step forward and a true recognition of how far Nashville has come in the world of soccer. We look forward to welcoming the teams playing in Music City at our stadium and to showing them some Nashville SC Southern hospitality.”

As part of the recently announced Legacy Lineup Loyalty Program, Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will enjoy a dedicated presale window for general admission tickets starting on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. CT and through 6 a.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. STM’s will receive an email with additional information in the leadup to the window.

The presale will be followed by a general public sale window for all 48-group stage matches on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. CT exclusively via FIFA.com/tickets (where fans can already register their interest in purchasing tickets). Please note that the sale is only for general admission tickets and that information regarding hospitality tickets will be made available in the future.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “The paths for the 32 teams have been set and we now know at what time and where, among 12 top-class stadiums, we will enjoy the 48 exciting group stage clashes. Together with another 15 matches in the knockout stage, this match schedule sets 63 dates in the diary of every football fan – those living in the US, traveling from abroad to these beautiful cities to support their clubs, or following live and for free from every corner of the world via DAZN and FIFA+.

“This match schedule is much more than a list of thrilling fixtures involving the best clubs in the world – it shows that club football can, and will be, truly global. Let’s take it to the world.”

Built in the heart of Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, GEODIS Park is one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the United States. As the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S., GEODIS Park doubles as a concert-ready venue that fills the seating gap in Music City with a capacity of over 27,000 music fans. The stadium is less than two miles from downtown Nashville and features a 360-degree canopy to protect fans from the elements as well as a 65-foot-wide concourse for convenient navigation. With only 150 feet of distance between the last row of seats and the field, GEODIS Park offers an electric entertainment experience for soccer fans from around the world.

