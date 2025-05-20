Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 13-20, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Brown Bag Cool Springs 76 420 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Southall Production Kitchen 88 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 Troubadour Employee Kitchen 88 8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 Southall Event Center 90 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant 93 603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Red Lobster #620 94 1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

