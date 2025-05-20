Health Scores: Williamson County for May 20, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 13-20, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Southall
|99
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/20/2025
|Southall Event Center
|90
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/20/2025
|Southall Production Kitchen
|88
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/20/2025
|Southall Farm Jammery
|95
|2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/20/2025
|Waldo's Chicken & Beer
|98
|108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar
|100
|108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Red Lobster #620
|94
|1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Outback Steakhouse Lounge
|100
|8005 Moores Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|The Landings Pool
|100
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly
|96
|4000 Mary Dudley Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2025
|Franklin Green
|94
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2025
|Oakhall Subdivision Pool
|100
|1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Titos Food Truck
|100
|1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|J. Alexander Restaurant
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Brownland Farm RV Camp Site
|100
|1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|05/19/2025
|K-Love Kitchen
|99
|2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Outback Steakhouse #4312
|100
|8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at brownland camp
|99
|1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/19/2025
|Stream Valley Pool
|90
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2025
|The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center
|96
|5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2025
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|90
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/19/2025
|El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|93
|603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/19/2025
|Polk Place Pool
|96
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/16/2025
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/16/2025
|Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool
|100
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/16/2025
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/16/2025
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/16/2025
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|96
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/16/2025
|Dba Merridee's
|98
|110 4th S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|Churchill's
|100
|7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/16/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/16/2025
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/16/2025
|Buffalo Wild Wings #344
|99
|320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/16/2025
|Polk Place Kiddie Pool
|96
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/16/2025
|Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool
|100
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/16/2025
|The Crawfish Place Mobile
|98
|1211 Bell Pond Ln Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|Sweet Pop Kettle Corn
|100
|4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool
|100
|3665 Wareham Dr BLDG B Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|05/16/2025
|ZZZ BBQ
|100
|3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|05/16/2025
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant
|95
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/15/2025
|The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar
|100
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC
|100
|1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Ag Expo Park Concession
|99
|4215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Mobile
|100
|7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen
|100
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/15/2025
|Wabash Southern Kitchen
|99
|7301 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Chang Spicy Hot Pot
|97
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Hogwood Mobile Unit
|100
|600A Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar
|100
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|Big Bad Breakfast
|98
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|94
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|96
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Brown Bag Cool Springs
|76
|420 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 135 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|The Honeysuckle
|95
|1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/15/2025
|McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/15/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Tollgate Amenities Pool
|98
|3665 Wareham Dr. BLDG B Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Woodlands Amenity Pool
|98
|1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/15/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/14/2025
|Cork and Cow Bar
|100
|403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|Granite City Inc. - Bar
|100
|1864 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar
|100
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|55 South Lounge
|100
|403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|Cork and Cow Restaurant
|99
|403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|Granite City Inc.
|97
|1864 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
|99
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/14/2025
|Troubadour Employee Kitchen
|88
|8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|South Franklin Learning LLC
|Approval
|120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|05/14/2025
|Salsa Food Truck 3
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/14/2025
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/14/2025
|Ice Point Cafe
|95
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/13/2025
|West Coast Taco
|96
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/13/2025
|Safe Splash Franklin
|96
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2025
|Residence Inn Pool
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/13/2025
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|95
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2025
|Great Wall Of China
|98
|2176 Hillsboro Rd. STE 132 Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2025
|That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile
|100
|7145 Catherine Dr Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|99
|428 A Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/13/2025
|Bar-B-Cutie
|98
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste621 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/13/2025
|Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
|100
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/13/2025
|Oliver Garden Bar
|100
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/13/2025
|Residence Inn Hotel
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|05/13/2025
|TennSkin
|100
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/13/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
