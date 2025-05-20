Health Scores: Williamson County for May 20, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 13-20, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Southall 99 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 Southall Event Center 90 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 Southall Production Kitchen 88 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 Southall Farm Jammery 95 2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/20/2025 Waldo's Chicken & Beer 98 108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar 100 108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Red Lobster #620 94 1718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Outback Steakhouse Lounge 100 8005 Moores Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 The Landings Pool 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly 96 4000 Mary Dudley Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2025 Franklin Green 94 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2025 Oakhall Subdivision Pool 100 1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Titos Food Truck 100 1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 J. Alexander Restaurant 100 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Brownland Farm RV Camp Site 100 1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Organized Campgrounds Routine 05/19/2025 K-Love Kitchen 99 2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Outback Steakhouse #4312 100 8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025 La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at brownland camp 99 1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/19/2025 Stream Valley Pool 90 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2025 The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center 96 5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2025 Franklin Green Main Pool 90 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/19/2025 El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant 93 603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/19/2025 Polk Place Pool 96 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/16/2025 Alluring Beauty Studio 100 233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/16/2025 Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool 100 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/16/2025 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/16/2025 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/16/2025 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 96 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 05/16/2025 Dba Merridee's 98 110 4th S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 Churchill's 100 7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/16/2025 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/16/2025 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/16/2025 Buffalo Wild Wings #344 99 320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/16/2025 Polk Place Kiddie Pool 96 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/16/2025 Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool 100 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/16/2025 The Crawfish Place Mobile 98 1211 Bell Pond Ln Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 Sweet Pop Kettle Corn 100 4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 100 3665 Wareham Dr BLDG B Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 05/16/2025 ZZZ BBQ 100 3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 05/16/2025 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant 95 545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/15/2025 The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar 100 8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC 100 1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Ag Expo Park Concession 99 4215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Mojo's Tacos Mobile 100 7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen 100 8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/15/2025 Wabash Southern Kitchen 99 7301 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Chang Spicy Hot Pot 97 1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Hogwood Mobile Unit 100 600A Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar 100 545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 Big Bad Breakfast 98 1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 TownPlace Suites Pool 94 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 96 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Brown Bag Cool Springs 76 420 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 The Honeysuckle 95 1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/15/2025 McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity 100 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Tollgate Amenities Pool 98 3665 Wareham Dr. BLDG B Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Woodlands Amenity Pool 98 1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/15/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/14/2025 Cork and Cow Bar 100 403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 Granite City Inc. - Bar 100 1864 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar 100 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 55 South Lounge 100 403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 Cork and Cow Restaurant 99 403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 Granite City Inc. 97 1864 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint 99 7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 05/14/2025 Troubadour Employee Kitchen 88 8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 South Franklin Learning LLC Approval 120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 05/14/2025 Salsa Food Truck 3 100 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2025 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/14/2025 Ice Point Cafe 95 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/13/2025 West Coast Taco 96 1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/13/2025 Safe Splash Franklin 96 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2025 Residence Inn Pool 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/13/2025 La Tapatia Mobile #2 95 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/13/2025 Great Wall Of China 98 2176 Hillsboro Rd. STE 132 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 05/13/2025 That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile 100 7145 Catherine Dr Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/13/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 99 428 A Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/13/2025 Bar-B-Cutie 98 1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste621 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/13/2025 Olive Garden Italian Restaurant 100 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/13/2025 Oliver Garden Bar 100 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/13/2025 Residence Inn Hotel 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 05/13/2025 TennSkin 100 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

