Health Scores: Williamson County for May 20, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 13-20, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Southall992200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/20/2025
Southall Event Center902200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/20/2025
Southall Production Kitchen882200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/20/2025
Southall Farm Jammery952000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/20/2025
Waldo's Chicken & Beer98108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar100108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Red Lobster #620941718 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/19/2025
Outback Steakhouse Lounge1008005 Moores Lane. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/19/2025
The Landings Pool1001505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2025
Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly964000 Mary Dudley Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2025
Franklin Green94Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2025
Oakhall Subdivision Pool1001611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/19/2025
Titos Food Truck1001340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/19/2025
J. Alexander Restaurant1001721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/19/2025
Brownland Farm RV Camp Site1001155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Organized Campgrounds Routine05/19/2025
K-Love Kitchen992000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Outback Steakhouse #43121008005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/19/2025
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at brownland camp991155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/19/2025
Stream Valley Pool901021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2025
The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center965000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2025
Franklin Green Main Pool90Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/19/2025
El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant93603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/19/2025
Polk Place Pool96100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/16/2025
Alluring Beauty Studio100233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/16/2025
Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool1001620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/16/2025
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/16/2025
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/16/2025
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool961116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine05/16/2025
Dba Merridee's98110 4th S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/16/2025
Churchill's1007180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/16/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/16/2025
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/16/2025
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/16/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings #34499320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/16/2025
Polk Place Kiddie Pool96100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/16/2025
Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool1001620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/16/2025
The Crawfish Place Mobile981211 Bell Pond Ln Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/16/2025
Sweet Pop Kettle Corn1004002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/16/2025
Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool1003665 Wareham Dr BLDG B Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up05/16/2025
ZZZ BBQ1003237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine05/16/2025
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant95545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/15/2025
The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar1008114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC1001418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Ag Expo Park Concession994215 Long Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Mojo's Tacos Mobile1007263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen1008114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/15/2025
Wabash Southern Kitchen997301 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Chang Spicy Hot Pot971113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/15/2025
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Hogwood Mobile Unit100600A Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar100545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Big Bad Breakfast981201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2025
TownPlace Suites Pool947153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool967109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Brown Bag Cool Springs76420 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 135 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2025
The Honeysuckle951770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/15/2025
McEwen northside Apartments Barista Amenity1004018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2025
Tollgate Amenities Pool983665 Wareham Dr. BLDG B Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Woodlands Amenity Pool981060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/15/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool987086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/14/2025
Cork and Cow Bar100403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2025
Granite City Inc. - Bar1001864 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/14/2025
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar1007223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/14/2025
55 South Lounge100403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2025
Cork and Cow Restaurant99403 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2025
Granite City Inc.971864 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/14/2025
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint997223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up05/14/2025
Troubadour Employee Kitchen888000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine05/14/2025
South Franklin Learning LLCApproval120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine05/14/2025
Salsa Food Truck 31001028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2025
The Tattoo Ink Emporium1001731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/14/2025
Ice Point Cafe951113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/13/2025
West Coast Taco961511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/13/2025
Safe Splash Franklin961735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2025
Residence Inn Pool1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/13/2025
La Tapatia Mobile #295111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/13/2025
Great Wall Of China982176 Hillsboro Rd. STE 132 Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine05/13/2025
That Dang Coffee Truck Mobile1007145 Catherine Dr Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/13/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe99428 A Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/13/2025
Bar-B-Cutie981203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste621 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/13/2025
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant1001712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/13/2025
Oliver Garden Bar1001712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/13/2025
Residence Inn Hotel1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine05/13/2025
TennSkin100443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine05/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

