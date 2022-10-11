Los Compadres Mexican Grocery Store and Restaurant Damaged By Fire

Franklin, TN – Fire significantly damaged the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant last night, causing more than $250,000 in damage, according to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King.

Firefighters were dispatched to the commercial building at 1328 West Main Street at 11:53 PM, after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911. Located in a strip mall with two other businesses, the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured. Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to the adjoining liquor store and hair salon, both of which were undamaged.

King said the cause of the fire is undetermined. He said it started in the kitchen of Los Compadres, but did not appear to have been caused by cooking. He said he could not rule out an electrical failure as the cause of the fire.

The building is not equipped with automatic fire sprinklers.