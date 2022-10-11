Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 11, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 11, 2022.

18 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? Read more.

2Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee to Host Inaugural Skeleton Gala

Skeleton Gala Invitation

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) is hosting its first Skeleton Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Factory. Proceeds from the black-tie event will benefit the Bone and Joint Institute Fund of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation. Read more.

3House of Bread in Nolensville is Now Open

House of Bread
photo from House of Bread Facebook

House of Bread, a new bakery in Nolensville, is officially open. The bakery is now serving the community with fresh bread, sandwiches, pastries, and more, all made in-house. Read more.

4Shuttered Spring Hill Ice Cream Shop to Re-open in Brentwood

Blames Gourmet Treats
photo by Donna Vissman

A new ice cream shop is opening in Brentwood and its one you might be familiar with.

Blames Gourmet Treats, formerly known as Blames Treats & More, was located on Main Street in Spring Hill but closed in September of last year, after one year in business. Read more.

5Don’t Miss the Festival that Celebrates Bacon, BBQ and Old Oak Barrels

The Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival brings together Nashville’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor an evening of bacon, BBQ, and all the good things that come from old oak barrels at Nashville’s Loveless Barn, located at 8400 Hwy 100 in Nashville, on November 3. Read more.

