Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 11, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 11, 2022.
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? Read more.
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) is hosting its first Skeleton Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Factory. Proceeds from the black-tie event will benefit the Bone and Joint Institute Fund of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation. Read more.
House of Bread, a new bakery in Nolensville, is officially open. The bakery is now serving the community with fresh bread, sandwiches, pastries, and more, all made in-house. Read more.
A new ice cream shop is opening in Brentwood and its one you might be familiar with.
Blames Gourmet Treats, formerly known as Blames Treats & More, was located on Main Street in Spring Hill but closed in September of last year, after one year in business. Read more.
The Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival brings together Nashville’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor an evening of bacon, BBQ, and all the good things that come from old oak barrels at Nashville’s Loveless Barn, located at 8400 Hwy 100 in Nashville, on November 3. Read more.