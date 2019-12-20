This holiday season players, coaches and family members of Tennessee Soccer Club came together to purchase gifts for underprivileged children and families in Middle TN through participation in the Youth Villages’ Holiday Heroes program.

Holiday Heroes focuses on bringing happiness to young people in Youth Villages programs during the Holidays through gifts and donations. Over the course of four weeks, 31 TSC teams worked together to provide gifts for over 80 children!

“We are so pleased with the number of families who continue to support this initiative every year,” said TSC Director of Club Operations & Development Taylor Johnson. “Our community always steps up to help those in need and the impact we can have together is very powerful.”

TSC’s participation in Holiday Heroes in part of the year-round effort of TSC Cares to make a positive impact on our Middle TN community. TSC would like to thank all of the club members who participated in this program and gave of their time, energy and resources.

