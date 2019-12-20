from the Williamson County Animal Center

All Radar wants for Christmas is a forever home! This seven-year-old bundle of energy is looking for an active home with no small children and plenty of room to run. Radar loves people and is very affectionate. If you are looking for a 60-pound lap dog, come to Williamson County Animal Center and meet Radar!

The Williamson County Animal Center is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

*Holiday hours:

December 24 – Shelter Closes at 3:00 p.m.

December 25 – Closed

December 26 – Closed

December 31 – Shelter Closes at 3:00 p.m.

January 1 – Closed

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.