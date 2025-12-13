List of Food Vendors for 2025 Dickens of a Christmas

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will celebrate A Holiday Tradition: Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The weekend of holiday cheer recreates the time of Charles Dickens and takes place in the charming Downtown Franklin. The event is presented in partnership with Wilson Bank & Trust and is free to attend.

You will find the food vendors at Public Square and 3rd Avenue North. See a list of food vendors below.

Aces Kettle Corn
Bake n’ Soda
Belt Bustin’ BBQ
Buffalo Texas Sausage
Califarmia
Cheesecake Society
Cousins Maine Lobster
Ellies Doughnuts
Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream
Five Dog Pizza
Four and Forge
Gray’s on Main
Ground Restaurant
Heritage Meat Pies
Lightbox Ice Cream
Pink Cloud Coffee
Rice Rice Baby
Smokey Dawgs
Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
The Sandwich Co.
The Street Food Connection
This Turkey Here
Tristar Tap Truck
Waffle Wheels
Whitney’s Cookies
Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda
Woolson Concessions

