List of Food Vendors for 2025 Dickens of a Christmas

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will celebrate A Holiday Tradition: Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The weekend of holiday cheer recreates the time of Charles Dickens and takes place in the charming Downtown Franklin. The event is presented in partnership with Wilson Bank & Trust and is free to attend.

You will find the food vendors at Public Square and 3rd Avenue North. See a list of food vendors below.

Aces Kettle Corn

Bake n’ Soda

Belt Bustin’ BBQ

Buffalo Texas Sausage

Califarmia

Cheesecake Society

Cousins Maine Lobster

Ellies Doughnuts

Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream

Five Dog Pizza

Four and Forge

Gray’s on Main

Ground Restaurant

Heritage Meat Pies

Lightbox Ice Cream

Pink Cloud Coffee

Rice Rice Baby

Smokey Dawgs

Gourmet Hot Dog Co.

The Sandwich Co.

The Street Food Connection

This Turkey Here

Tristar Tap Truck

Waffle Wheels

Whitney’s Cookies

Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda

Woolson Concessions

