5 Things to Know About In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger opened its first Tennessee locations this week . If you are not familiar with the brand that began in California, we have a few things you might want to know for your next visit.

This is a Family Owned Company

In-N-Out currently has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington, and now Tennessee. Harry and Esther Snyder founded In-N-Out, which is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the units are franchised. It first opened in 1948.

There are Multiple Ways to Order Your Fries

When have you been to a burger place and wished your fries were a little crispier? At In-N-Out Burger, you can specify how you would like your fries cooked when placing your order.

Fries light: less time in the fryer

Fries well done: more time in the fryer, more crispy

Fries no salt: cooked with no salt

Regular fries: cooked the regular way

Cheese fries: cheese on your fries.

Animal style: Your fries get a dose of special sauce, cheese and grilled onions.

There’s a Not-So-Secret Menu

It may sound like a secret handshake language, but you can find the not-so-secret menu on the restaurant’s website. You can order double meat, 3×3, or 4×4, which indicates the number of patties on your burger. You can also order a grilled cheese, protein style burger, which is a burger wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun, and an Animal Style burger, with lettuce, style tomato, pickle, extra spread, and grilled onions: a Neapolitan shake, a combination of all three flavors. You can also order your burger without melted cheese.

You Can Buy In-N-Out Merchandise

At the opening of the restaurants, a merch tent was set up where you could purchase items like t-shirts (even one that says Tennessee), hats, sweatshirts, socks, and souvenir cups.

The Menu Has Stayed the Same Since 1948

In-N-Out has not varied its menu since opening in 1948. They do have fresh ingredients supplied by In-N-Out. Hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef, with whole chuck boned and ground by In-N-Out’s butchers. All patties are produced and delivered fresh to stores throughout the week and are never frozen. Fresh whole produce is prepared daily by Associates at every restaurant, and French fries are hand-diced from fresh whole potatoes.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email