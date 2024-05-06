Lady Vols Cap 2024 Regular Season with Series Sweep on Senior Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – May 4, 2024 – It took extra innings, but the third-ranked Lady Vols triumphed over No. 24 Kentucky, 8-7, on Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium as both teams wrapped up the regular season.

Tennessee (40-9, 19-5 SEC) won a back-and-forth senior day contest thanks to a Taylor Pannell walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The long ball was Pannell’s seventh of the season.

UP NEXT

The Lady Vols will play on Thursday, May 9 at the 2024 SEC Softball Tournament hosted by Auburn.

Source: UT Sports

